McDowell County Board of Education hears updates on COVID-19 and school calendar

The McDowell County Board of Education heard an update on COVID-19 and discussed 2021-2022 school calendar Monday night.

The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

Superintendent Mark Garrett reiterated the system’s approach to the virus.

“So this has not been nor has it ever been about the students’ spread,” he said. “It’s about that community spread and the age group of our folks who we rely on to serve the meals, open the buildings and really most importantly monitor the students from day to day.”

Vaccinations signups were sent out to staff before Christmas break to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available to that group.

Remote learning will continue until Jan.25. Grab and go meals are still available at the eight elementary schools on any day that they are in session. People can go and pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day.

The virus continues to have an impact on planning for the future.