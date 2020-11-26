Top five waterfalls near McDowell

Catawba Falls: 100-foot multi-tiered waterfall is located at the end of a moderate, 1.3 mile hike through shady forests.

Tom’s Creek Falls: This 80-foot waterfall is conveniently located a short drive from U.S. 221.

Crab Tree Falls: These gorgeous falls are located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Marion, near Emerald village.

Hickory Branch Falls: The trail to get to this 30-foot waterfall starts in the Curtis Creek campground.

Linville Falls: One of the most photographed waterfalls in North Carolina, Linville Falls offers a variety of views and adventures for people of all ages. It’s located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway with miles of trails to hike.