 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyber incident closes community college campuses
0 comments

Cyber incident closes community college campuses

  • Updated
  • 0

Guilford Technical Community College canceled face-to-face classes and closed all of its campuses Monday after what it called a cyber incident.

The community college discovered the incident Sunday and took all critical computer systems offline around 4 p.m. A college spokeswoman didn't immediately have more details about the incident.

Online classes continued Monday as scheduled. The college said it will notify students and employees by 6 p.m. Monday about Tuesday's plan for classes and campus operations.

On Monday, a cyber incident response team from the state community college system office and other agencies are working with GTCC to assess the college's computer systems. College officials don't yet know which systems were affected.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics