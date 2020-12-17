State wants some unemployment money back

The state of North Carolina says tens of thousands of people who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic need to give at least some of the money back.
The state, which provides among the least unemployment benefits in the country, says these claimants were "overpaid," often by thousands of dollars. It's cut benefits for most of them by half in an attempt to recover the money.
From April through September, the most recent data available, the N.C. Division of Employment Security says it identified overpayments to 46,800 people totaling $61.5 million. More than 1.3 million people in North Carolina have received unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
To recoup the money, DES has reduced benefit amounts by 50% for additional benefit weeks for 38,791 people this year.
The majority of these claimants received benefits the state has since determined they were ineligible for because of corrected information about their earnings or the reason they lost employment, DES spokesperson Kerry McComber wrote in an email to The News & Observer. People are only eligible for unemployment benefits if they make below a certain amount from other sources and are unemployed "through no fault of their own."
It's an unexpected expense facing unemployed people across the country.
In Ohio, officials said more than 160,000 people received overpayments in August and September. The Texas Workforce Commission says it overpaid $203 million to about 185,000 people from March 1 through Sept. 15, according to the Dallas Morning Herald.
North Carolina lawyers working on unemployment benefits cases say many overpayment charges have arisen out of confusion over eligibility requirements for different unemployment programs.
For example, some people who freelanced before the pandemic, and therefore weren't eligible for regular state benefits, were approved anyway.
The federal CARES Act established a program specifically for freelancers — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — but as states rushed to prop up the new program in the first months of mass layoffs, guidance on eligibility was unclear and hard to find, said Thomas Lodwick, an attorney at Pisgah Legal Services in Asheville.
"If you're a normal person, you call to file for unemployment — you don't know if you're applying for unemployment or PUA or what the difference is," Lodwick said.
Charges for thousands of dollars
When the pandemic hit, D. Matthew Brown, a former client of Lodwick's, applied for benefits right away.
The self-described "master of all trades" worked as a freelance carpenter, tech support person and mechanic in the Asheville area. He's on a state disability program because of ADHD, which he said made it difficult for him to understand the unemployment application. PUA wasn't set up yet, and he applied for regular state benefits.
Brown received nothing for months as his request was pending. When he finally received months of back benefits over the summer, he quickly spent most of it paying his landlord missed rent and friends who had helped him out with bills and buying groceries to feed his two kids, he said.
But then in September, Brown said he received an overpayment charge requesting that he return the entire amount he had received: $13,140.
The notice said he was ineligible for benefits because he had turned down an offer of employment without good cause. That determination was based on a single weekly certification form, Brown says: the first week Brown filled out the weekly certification form he had checked the box, referring to a job he'd been offered but couldn't do because his kids' school and child care had closed.
The state put him on a payment plan for $420 a month. But he doesn't know how he'll repay it.
"I'm really just a guy who's trying to get through the next day at any given moment," Brown told The N&O.
