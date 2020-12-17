State wants some unemployment money back

The state of North Carolina says tens of thousands of people who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic need to give at least some of the money back.

The state, which provides among the least unemployment benefits in the country, says these claimants were "overpaid," often by thousands of dollars. It's cut benefits for most of them by half in an attempt to recover the money.

From April through September, the most recent data available, the N.C. Division of Employment Security says it identified overpayments to 46,800 people totaling $61.5 million. More than 1.3 million people in North Carolina have received unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

To recoup the money, DES has reduced benefit amounts by 50% for additional benefit weeks for 38,791 people this year.

The majority of these claimants received benefits the state has since determined they were ineligible for because of corrected information about their earnings or the reason they lost employment, DES spokesperson Kerry McComber wrote in an email to The News & Observer. People are only eligible for unemployment benefits if they make below a certain amount from other sources and are unemployed "through no fault of their own."