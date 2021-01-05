NC was among the top 'growth states' for 2020, U-Haul says.

North Carolina isn't spared from coronavirus-related worries. More than 1 million residents sought jobless benefits in the early days of the pandemic. More recently, the state on Monday reported its third consecutive day of record-breaking COVID-19 patient counts in hospitals.

The pandemic is having an impact on people who want to settle in North Carolina, too. In the Triangle and Charlotte areas, COVID-19 is expected to continue a seller's market that developed as paused construction projects left home supplies low, The News & Observer reported.

"The housing market in North Carolina is off the chain," Watson said in the U-Haul news release. "Charlotte is No. 3 on Realtor.com's top housing markets. Builders can't keep up with the demand."

While net moves put North Carolina on the list of top places for growth, U-Haul also says departures from the state were up 12% compared to 2019. As a whole, North Carolina in 2020 fell from the No. 3 spot it previously held on the list of top-growing places.

In U-Haul's 2019 report, the Raleigh-Durham metro was named the No. 1 area for growth in the nation. Wilmington also earned the No. 24 spot.

This time around, Asheville was the only North Carolina city to be named among the top 25 places for growth.