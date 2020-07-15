McDowell County officials urge public to wear masks

After hearing the latest information about the COVID-19 pandemic in McDowell, county officials on Monday urged local residents to wear a mask when going out among the public.
Monday evening, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the regular meeting for July and it was again held in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. This large room provides more space for social distancing.
During the meeting, Emergency Services Director William Kehler reported to the commissioners that there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus at two congregant living facilities in McDowell.
Later in a news release, those two facilities were identified as Clear Sky Behavioral LLC in Marion (which has four residents with laboratory confirmed COVID-19) and Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo (which has four staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19). In addition, 14 additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of positives to 293 in McDowell County. There have been 5,380 people tested, 4,736 negative results and 351 tests are pending results. As of Monday, there are 91 individuals in quarantine, 200 out of quarantine and two deaths.
Kehler told the commissioners that his agency and the McDowell County Health Department continue to do the drive-thru testing. There will be free COVID-19 testing will in a drive-thru setup today from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace Community Church at 5182 U.S. 70 West and on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Health Department at 408 Spaulding Road.
In his report, Kehler told the commissioners about the need for the public to wear masks in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a serious situation,” he said. “Please wear a mask. I wear this mask to protect the elderly in our community.”
“We are seeing a continual increase of positive results in McDowell County,” said Health Director Karen Powell in a news release. “Transmission is not slowing down and the risk of contracting COVID-19 is as high, if not higher than ever. Wearing a face covering is critical. It can reduce your risk of transmission and protect others as well. I can’t stress the importance of face coverings enough. It can save your life as well as your loved ones. It can help us to lower the numbers and stop transmission. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face. Your public health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
After hearing from Kehler, Commission Vice Chairman Tony Brown said he agreed on the importance of wearing a mask in public. Brown presided over Monday’s meeting because Chairman David Walker is on vacation.
“I think we should look in our hearts and say I continue to wear a mask to protect that other person,” said Brown.
He added it is important that we wear a mask not just for our own safety, but the safety of others too.
In other business, the County Commissioners awarded the construction contract for the long-awaited public shooting range. And the low bidder was a local company.
England Builders Inc. of Marion turned in the low bid of $2,175,190 for the construction of the shooting range. McDowell County got a total of 12 bids from companies all over western North Carolina.
County officials said they are pleased to not only see this project finally move forward but to also award the contract to a local company.
McDowell County will pay project costs up front with 90% of invoices being reimbursed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The shooting range’s classroom/office building will be part of a second bid. The shooting range will be located on county-owned land off of Ashworth Road.
The target date for its completion is July 2021.
The commissioners have worked for a long time on getting this planned shooting range in McDowell.
“We’ve worked hard over the past five years to see this happen,” said Brown. “We’re finally seeing this become a reality.”
In other business, the McDowell County Commission:
• Heard an update about the 911 Communications Center from Kehler and 911 Manager Amberlie Buff.
• Talked about the EMS building projects. The state’s Local Government Commission approved the financing application for the EMS capital project at their July 7 meeting. The loan documents and contracts will be approved over the next week or so. The projects should start in the month of August. The county plans to build a new EMS base at the site of the former credit union building on U.S. 221 North. A second and larger building, which will serve as EMS headquarters, will be constructed south of Marion. The goal is to get McDowell EMS out of downtown Marion and more spread out in the county.
• Appointed School Superintendent Mark Garrett to the McDowell Technical Community College board of trustees.
• Approved a waiver for the town of Old Fort of the $80 fireworks permit fee. The commissioners also approved the revising of a position in the Human Resources Department. They approved a new position title in Public Services for the person responsible for managing the garbage functions in that department.
• Approved higher rates in the Nebo Water System. The city of Marion has voted to increase their water rates 5% effective Aug. 1. County staff requested increasing rates for the Nebo system at the same rate.
• Approved a grant agreement with the Isothermal Planning and Development Commission (IPDC) for housing in the county. Several months ago, IPDC applied on behalf of McDowell County for a housing rehabilitation grant from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The grant, which was recently awarded, will rehabilitate five homes in McDowell. The beneficiaries must be of low to moderate income and have homes that can be rehabilitated to a certain standard at a cost not to exceed the program’s parameters. The agreement with IPDC would provide for the project administration in exchange for $20,000 to be paid over three fiscal years.
• Selected County Manager Ashley Wooten as the voting delegate for the National Association of Counties and the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. Both are hold online conferences.
• Heard a report from Wooten about the county’s Animal Shelter. It will be closed from Thursday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 10 because of flooring repairs and painting work. During that time, all of the animals will be relocated and the shelter will be empty. County staff will work to provide emergency housing for the animals during this time until a foster or rescue partner helps out.
