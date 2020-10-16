My husband and I have been married for 47 years and have a solid relationship, and there's no pressure from him. I think he was just genuinely surprised, which I find interesting given he knew my family that long and how they treated me. But it's been very upsetting to me, feeling this way. -- A Family Disaster

Dear Family Disaster: You not a terrible person for not wanting to designate your sister. These types of questions are challenging and can bring up old hurt feelings as well as new worries. The most important thing is for you to relieve yourself of some of your guilt.

Feeling guilty about being upset with your sister is a lot of baggage to carry around. Take this as an opportunity to do some introspection. See if you can forgive your sister for her behavior, as she was the product of the same parents that you had. Maybe then you could slowly start a relationship with her, assuming you have the right boundaries and expectations from the beginning.

In the meanwhile, there is no law saying you have to name your sister as your heir in the event of a total family disaster.

Dear Annie: I ride my bike through our community every morning. My neighbors and I exchange greetings on a regular basis. Once in a while, I will greet a neighbor with, "Good morning!" and the person will respond, "What's good about it?"