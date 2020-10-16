Dear Annie: My husband and I are 72 and have had a good life together, raising two boys who have become really good men. Their wives and our grandchildren are the best. Here's my dilemma: We're meeting with a financial planner in a week, and we were given papers to read and questions to answer prior to the actual appointment.
The final question focuses on "a family disaster," asking each of us how we would want our estate divided up, if we, our sons, their wives and all of our grandchildren would perish at the same time. My husband assumed I would designate my only sibling, an older sister, and was surprised when I said I wouldn't.
He grew up close to his family, in a supportive, loving relationship with his parents and continues to enjoy all of his siblings. I didn't have that with my parents or my sister. We live 1,500 miles apart, which has probably helped, because I'm sure that if we'd have been closer to any of them, then they would have disrupted our lives with their dramas. Much has happened over the years that has made me realize that if we weren't related, I'd never want to be her friend.
Throughout our lives, she's been manipulative and mean; I've also caught her in many, many lies. I'm wondering if I'm a terrible person for not wanting to designate her. I know the likelihood of a family disaster is remote, but I still have to have an answer soon, and, I'm feeling guilty for not being loyal to my sister. I almost feel as though I'm being manipulated once again, and she doesn't even know what's going on!
My husband and I have been married for 47 years and have a solid relationship, and there's no pressure from him. I think he was just genuinely surprised, which I find interesting given he knew my family that long and how they treated me. But it's been very upsetting to me, feeling this way. -- A Family Disaster
Dear Family Disaster: You not a terrible person for not wanting to designate your sister. These types of questions are challenging and can bring up old hurt feelings as well as new worries. The most important thing is for you to relieve yourself of some of your guilt.
Feeling guilty about being upset with your sister is a lot of baggage to carry around. Take this as an opportunity to do some introspection. See if you can forgive your sister for her behavior, as she was the product of the same parents that you had. Maybe then you could slowly start a relationship with her, assuming you have the right boundaries and expectations from the beginning.
In the meanwhile, there is no law saying you have to name your sister as your heir in the event of a total family disaster.
Dear Annie: I ride my bike through our community every morning. My neighbors and I exchange greetings on a regular basis. Once in a while, I will greet a neighbor with, "Good morning!" and the person will respond, "What's good about it?"
I have finally come up with a response: "It's not a statement of fact. It's my wish for you." Invariably, this is met with a smile and a good wish for the morning. It seems to make both of us feel better. -- Don P.
Dear Don: Thank you for the reminder that our days can turnaround instantly with something as simple as a kind greeting and some well wishes.
Dear Annie: After years of fiscal discipline, my wife and I have paid off our mortgage. We contemplated having a mortgage-burning party to celebrate but were advised this would be in poor taste and akin to bragging. While we are justifiably proud, we don't wish to offend anyone. What is your opinion? -- Paid in Full
Dear Paid: I would advise against hosting a mortgage-burning party even if we weren't in the middle of a pandemic and an economic downturn in which 30% of Americans have missed housing payments and an estimated 30 million to 40 million renters are on the brink of eviction. But the current climate does put a fine point on it. By all means, celebrate what is indeed a major life accomplishment, but keep it to a party of two.
Dear Annie: I wanted to share a solution I've found for sleeplessness. For the last two years, I could not get a good night's sleep. Doctors offered pills and artificial hormones, but I did not want to go that route. By chance, I read director David Lynch's memoir, "Room to Dream," where he credits Transcendental Meditation with improving his mood, energy and creativity. I thought that maybe TM could help my sleep.
I found a TM instructor on a beautiful horse farm. The training is 90 minutes of one-on-one instruction, followed by additional instruction for about 90 minutes a day for three days. I believe most of the instruction is taking place virtually right now due to the pandemic. In my case, the initial 90-minute session was in person and the rest were on Zoom.
After seven days of practicing for 20 minutes, twice a day, I was sleeping eight to nine hours a night, only waking once a night.
I am so grateful. TM is not a religion; I still attend my church and have not changed my faith. The fees are scaled to income. To learn more, go to TM.org or read NIH Psychiatrist Norman Rosenthal's book "Transcendence," for research on TM for depression, addiction, anxiety, PTSD and even high blood pressure. -- Sleeping Much Better in Memphis
Dear Sleeping: I know several people who have greatly reduced anxiety and improved their moods overall through the practice of Transcendental Meditation. I had not heard of it for sleeplessness, but that makes sense. Thanks for writing.
Dear Annie: To the letter from "At a Loss with the Lovable Lush" regarding the brother-in-law who drinks too much, you responded by starting with suggesting talking to his wife. I've been in Al-Anon for over 30 years. This guy is an adult and is responsible for his own behavior. Talking to his wife makes her feel responsible for his behavior. She doesn't need that! His offensive behavior should be directly addressed with him and not when he has been drinking. Families of problem drinkers are suffering and do not need to be put in an impossible situation. The wife had no control of her husband's behavior and should not be expected to do something about it. -- Rose S.
Dear Rose: Thank you for this astute and important point. I was too preoccupied with the complex interpersonal dynamics of this situation that I overlooked the simple solution. After reconsidering, I agree that it would be better for the letter writer to talk directly to his brother-in-law (when he is sober), rather than talking with other family members around the issue. I appreciate your letter.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.
