Coin shortage could be resolved soon

A nationwide coin shortage, which has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus, has been affecting businesses around the region and has led to many stores in North Carolina to require customers to use cards only.
Dan Boyd, President and CEO of Alliance Bank & Trust, said staff received an email from the federal reserve a few weeks ago alerting them coin orders would be short.
Boyd said there were several reasons for the shortage, and they were all a result of COVID-19.
“A lot of people aren’t going out as much and purchasing goods with currency,” he said. “I think that was one cause of it. I think the second is the U.S. Mint is having its own staffing shortage with the pandemic.”
Boyd said the staffing shortage has since been resolved and in the last two weeks, Alliance has received its full coin allotment.
Alliance Bank is a local community bank with four branches: two in Gaston County and two in Cleveland County.
He said the worst of the shortage happened about three weeks ago, although larger national banks might have felt more of an impact.
“I’m sure we order a lot less coin than large banks do,” Boyd said, “Other than one shipment being a little short, we’ve been receiving a full order.”
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last Wednesday the shutdowns caused by the pandemic have raised concerns about circulation of coins, which the Fed’s regional banks are in charge of supplying to commercial banks.
“With the partial closure of the economy, the flow of funds through the economy has stopped,” Powell said during a virtual hearing with the House Financial Services Committee. “We are working with the Mint and the Reserve Banks and as the economy re-opens we are starting to see money move around again.”
Locally, it has affected everything from small and big box stores to fast food chains such as Bojangles’ and Chick-fil-A.
“The COVID19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” said a statement from the Federal Reserve. “In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.”
Since March, many businesses and experts have encouraged consumers to use contactless payment systems because of concerns about the spread of the viral infection on cash and credit cards.
In response to a Facebook post asking how it has impacted local residents, Krystal Stroup wrote that she manages a convenience store.
“We are down to nothing,” she said. “Get a roll here and there from bank. Nothing we can do but ask for card use, correct change, or to donate your change to charity. It’s tough trying to run a business without change! Please understand it’s not your local businesses, but if we can’t get anything from the bank all we have is what guests bring in.”
Others expressed a deep distrust of the government and felt it was a sign of the end times or a push to go cashless.
Another woman encouraged people to round up their coins and cash they have lying around and pay with it to get coins circulating.
“Then they won’t have the excuse for a shortage,” she wrote.
Others said the shortage hasn’t affected them because their paychecks are direct deposited into their bank account, and they always pay with a credit or debit card.
People posted signs of various places that are asking for either exact cash payments or cards only.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!