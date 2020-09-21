Bagwell, Kincaid merge their insurance locations

Bagwell Insurance Agency and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group have merged into one location to create an insurance center with more than 60 years of combined experience.
Jeff Kincaid started his insurance career in Hickory in 1990 and has obtained many prestigious Nationwide Insurance recognitions including the Champion award. His ability to adapt to the many changes in the industry as well as his vision as a business owner have allowed him to add locations in Morganton, Shelby, Forest City and Marion. He prides himself on putting the customer first in all interactions and creating a happy healthy workplace for his employees, according to a news release.
Walt Bagwell, a longtime resident of Marion, also started his career as a Nationwide agent in 1990. He took over what was at that time the Brady Brooks Agency and has managed to grow the agency to the successful business it is today. Bagwell is well known for his many years of community service in McDowell County. He is the past president of the Marion Civitan Club and Rotary Club of Marion and Marion Elementary PTO. He serves on the McDowell Tech Foundation board and is past chairman of the board for the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a perfect union, if you will,” says Bagwell. “Jeff and I have many philosophical similarities and have known each other a long time since we kind of came in together as Nationwide agents. This merger allows us to increase our staff to better serve our customers and at the same time introduce new and exciting companies to meet their needs. Most people hate dealing with their insurance, but I feel confident in saying that the customer experience we have created will feel different.”
Their newly remodeled office is at 163 S. Main St. in downtown Marion. This is the same location Bagwell has used for the past 14 years. All the existing staff from both locations will remain the same.
In addition to Nationwide, the agency will also offer Travelers, Auto Owners, National General, Safeco and many more insurance companies. The agency will offer a full line of insurance products, including home, auto, business, farm and life insurance. An announcement will be made soon regarding a grand opening celebration, according to the news release.
