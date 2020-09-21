Bagwell, Kincaid merge their insurance locations

Bagwell Insurance Agency and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group have merged into one location to create an insurance center with more than 60 years of combined experience.

Jeff Kincaid started his insurance career in Hickory in 1990 and has obtained many prestigious Nationwide Insurance recognitions including the Champion award. His ability to adapt to the many changes in the industry as well as his vision as a business owner have allowed him to add locations in Morganton, Shelby, Forest City and Marion. He prides himself on putting the customer first in all interactions and creating a happy healthy workplace for his employees, according to a news release.

Walt Bagwell, a longtime resident of Marion, also started his career as a Nationwide agent in 1990. He took over what was at that time the Brady Brooks Agency and has managed to grow the agency to the successful business it is today. Bagwell is well known for his many years of community service in McDowell County. He is the past president of the Marion Civitan Club and Rotary Club of Marion and Marion Elementary PTO. He serves on the McDowell Tech Foundation board and is past chairman of the board for the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.