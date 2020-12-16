Spring furniture market postponed

HIGH POINT — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the scheduling of a third consecutive High Point Market.
The High Point Market Authority is postponing the spring trade show, originally scheduled for April 17-21, to June 5-9, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.
"We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow. Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June," Conley said.
The board met on Monday to discuss the potential date change after receiving the suggestion from several exhibitors, and the board voted unanimously for the change.
The High Point Market is the largest-single economic event in the state each year. Each trade show normally draws 75,000 to 80,000 marketgoers, and Duke University study found the twice-a-year trade show has an annual economic impact in North Carolina of $6.7 billion.
After the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. last spring, market authority leaders at first considered moving the spring 2020 trade show from late April to mid-June and scaling it down, but ultimately they decided to cancel it because of restrictions on travel and coronavirus pandemic emergency orders that limited business activity. It was the first time the trade show wasn't held since 1942, when the country geared up for World War II.
A revamped fall Market was held in October, with attendees spread out over separate three-day periods between Oct. 13-21 to limit the number of people in the city at a given time. Overall attendance was about 60% below normal. Face coverings, daily health checks, building and shuttle bus capacity restrictions, distancing requirements and other protocols were in place throughout the market district.
Health and safety of all involved and the High Point community remain the priorities, said Dudley Moore Jr., the chairman of the market authority's board of directors.
"While our safety measures proved effective this past fall, allowing more time this upcoming spring for the pandemic situation to improve and travel restrictions to ease makes sense. The industry will also benefit from a few additional weeks for product manufacturing and shipping," Moore said.
Mayor Jay Wagner said he supports the move and hopes a delay will allow a more normal attendance.
"Being able to successfully and safely execute fall Market was a vital boost for many of our local businesses in the midst of a tough year," he said. "We fully support this effort to shift spring Market, recognizing that it will provide more time for the pandemic situation to improve and, hopefully, allow for more visitors to get back to High Point come spring and support our local businesses."
Registration for the spring trade show will open in late February at www.highpointmarket.org.
The fall 2021 Market is scheduled for Oct. 16-20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!