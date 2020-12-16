Spring furniture market postponed

HIGH POINT — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the scheduling of a third consecutive High Point Market.

The High Point Market Authority is postponing the spring trade show, originally scheduled for April 17-21, to June 5-9, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

"We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow. Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June," Conley said.

The board met on Monday to discuss the potential date change after receiving the suggestion from several exhibitors, and the board voted unanimously for the change.

The High Point Market is the largest-single economic event in the state each year. Each trade show normally draws 75,000 to 80,000 marketgoers, and Duke University study found the twice-a-year trade show has an annual economic impact in North Carolina of $6.7 billion.