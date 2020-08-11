Dear Annie: I follow you on Facebook. I am 18 years old and have been with my boyfriend for more than a year. We used to spend a bit too much time together and I know it wasn't healthy, so we worked it out and now have new hobbies and see our friends a little more.
Everything is good except for one thing: His mother. She is recently divorced and when my boyfriend and I were spending a lot of time at her place, she was upset and miserable. We understood, so we would make dinner for her and keep the house clean, but she would never come out of her room. My boyfriend and I would eat dinner and converse. One day, his mother came into the kitchen and apparently, saw this closeness as a threat. She complained that she wasn't getting any attention from her son and that I was stealing him away from her. She prohibited me from coming over for three weeks, which my boyfriend and I found hurtful.
She still complains about me, saying I give her dirty looks (I would never do that) and that I ignore her, even when I say hello every time I see her. I get that she doesn't like me, so I try not to engage her too often. But she also tries to sabotage our dates, saying my boyfriend can't go out with me because he has some important family dinner, which is usually a lie. Sometimes, she calls in the middle of a date and tells him to come home right away and that sort of thing.
The worst part, though, is that she has such a strong influence on my boyfriend that he is beginning to believe she knows what is best for him and that maybe we should break up. This devastates me. She is ruining our relationship and bringing stress into my boyfriend's life.
I don't know whether to speak to her about her behavior or leave it alone. I fear I'm not going to win this. — LOST
Dear Lost: You won't win if your boyfriend doesn't back you up. His mother seems very clingy, and this may be due to the divorce or it may be that she would not like any girl her son dated. Talk to your boyfriend. Let him know that if he doesn't defend you to his mother, the relationship is over. Because, Honey, it will be.
Dear Annie: I appreciate your advice to "Torn Son," whose father is abusing alcohol, and the son suspects he is also using drugs.
I am a member of a local 12-step program organized to help people and families under the stress of having an addicted loved one. You recommended Al-Anon and Adult Children of Alcoholics. Please add to your list "Families Anonymous" which was founded in 1971 and is a national and international self-help group. There is no cost to attend our meetings. — OUTREACH COORDINATOR
Dear Annie: I was divorced in 1972 and was given custody of our 2-year-old son. As much as I didn't want the divorce, my husband was an alcoholic who refused help. I finally realized it was the only way to protect my son. My ex did not use his visitation rights and never paid child support.
I remarried when my son was 4. My new husband wanted to adopt him, but my ex at first refused to relinquish his rights. When my son was 6, my ex called early in the morning (drunk) and said adoption was OK. When our son turned 10, my ex called wanting to see him. I refused, saying it would be too disruptive to his life.
When my son was 18, I asked whether he wanted to know anything about his biological father, but he declined. I asked him again at 21, saying that people can change and that he should be prepared for the day when his bio dad shows up on his doorstep. He didn't care.
Our son is now 45, and my ex recently called wanting to have our son's contact information. Instead, I gave our son his biological father's contact information. He had no interest and tossed it away. He considers my husband to be his father.
To appease my ex (and hopefully stop him from trying to track our son down), I told him I would send him general information about our son's life, along with a few pictures. But now I'm having second thoughts, because I know neither my husband nor our son would approve. I have done nothing so far and am stressed about the situation. I would appreciate your opinion. — SECOND THOUGHTS
Dear Second: If your ex wanted to track down your son, he could probably do so without any appeasement from you, but we understand why you are willing to indulge him with photos and information. Nonetheless, you should not have made such a promise without consulting your son. It is his decision, so talk to him. Explain that you don't expect him to want a relationship with his biological father, nor does he owe him any information. But it would be a kindness to give the man some peace of mind after all these years. Whatever decision your son makes, please abide by it.
Dear Annie: I'm in a similar situation to "Not Jealous, Just Hurt," whose husband's ex-wife turned up at all the family funerals.
I've been married for 25 years and my husband's mother and daughter think it's perfectly OK for his ex-wife to be included in family gatherings. His mother visits with his ex-wife now and then, and the woman is also welcome in her home. None of them, including my husband, seems to care how I feel about the situation. I don't feel welcome. I'm ready to call it quits. — HURT AS WELL
Dear Hurt: Your husband has a daughter with his ex-wife. That means his daughter will want her mother at all family gatherings. It means your mother-in-law will invite the ex because her granddaughter wants her there. It means your husband will tolerate this for his daughter's sake. You don't have to like this situation, but after 25 years, we are surprised you haven't found a way to deal with it. Unless your husband is actively interested in his ex, this situation should not be so threatening. Please talk to an unbiased third party and figure out what you can live with.
Dear Coordinator: We have recommended Families Anonymous in this space before and we are happy to mention it again. It is a fine organization for those whose loved ones are addicted to alcohol or drugs. Interested readers can contact the organization at familiesanonymous.org.
