Faith column: Another Christmas tree in the bag

When I got my BB gun for Christmas, nobody told me that there were certain things I wasn't supposed to shoot. It wasn't my fault that I shot a window. It was my parents' fault for not telling me not to shoot a window. However, they were not interested in why I shot the window, only that I shot the window.

In a couple of weeks, I did get it back and was very careful what I shot from that moment on. I remember I had a great time with it. I only wished I had that BB gun now. I often wondered what happened to that BB gun.

I chuckled as I told my wife the story of my BB gun.

As much as I tried, I never got a similar story from my wife. I know there were several, but I could never get her to own up to that truth. Of course, she knows if I had that kind of information that I could use it to my advantage.

What I have discovered about wives is that they talk a lot but know when not to talk. As far as husbands are concerned, they don't talk that much, but they never know when not to talk.