Low-rsk activities to consider

The guidelines from the N.C. DHHS have a list of low-risk activities for Halloween. They include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance (more than 6 feet apart), with neighbors or friends.
- Decorating your house, apartment or living space.
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest or a Halloween movie night with people in our household.
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!