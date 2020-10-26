 Skip to main content
Low-risk activities to consider
Low-rsk activities to consider

The guidelines from the N.C. DHHS have a list of low-risk activities for Halloween. They include:

  • Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance (more than 6 feet apart), with neighbors or friends.
  • Decorating your house, apartment or living space.
  • Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest or a Halloween movie night with people in our household.
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
