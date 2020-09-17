Around the remote

MONDAY: Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City") returns to series television in the sudsy new drama "Filthy Rich." She plays Margaret Monreaux, the flamboyant wife of a super-rich, New Orleans-based televangelist (Gerald McRaney) who leaves behind some shocking secrets when he goes down in a plane crash. Plenty of devilish shenanigans ensue. (9 p.m., Fox).

TUESDAY: It's now or never on "America's Got Talent." The Top 10 acts perform one last time in hopes of capturing the Season 15 crown. Our winner then will be named during Wednesday's finale. (8 p.m., NBC).

TUESDAY: It has become an election year tradition — "Frontline" airs a special called "The Choice." The two-hour program offers interwoven investigative biographies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden through revealing interviews with those who know the candidates best. Included: Mary Trump, Valerie Biden Owens, Rudy Giuliani, John Bolton and many more. (9 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: "I Can See Your Voice," which premieres right before the Season 4 debut of "The Masked Singer," puts another weird twist on a singing contest. Host Ken Jeong and celebrity panelists help a contestant weed out the bad singers from a group of six "Secret Voices," based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip sync challenges. Yeah, we don't get it, either. (8 p.m., Fox).