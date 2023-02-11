Touche and Toupee were trapped at a feral cat colony January 2023 and tamed. Touche is an adorable tuxedo, bonded... View on PetFinder
Touche
A suspect has been charged with murder after a Monday night shooting in McDowell County, authorities said Tuesday.
The city of Marion now has a master plan to improve the Peavine Trail with the goal of making it an even more attractive destination for jogge…
UPDATE: Marion residents report seeing Chinese spy balloon. Sightings light up social media across NC
UPDATE: At 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.…
In what has been a very mild winter so far across McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, a storm system this weekend looks to…
The Pentagon says it's a Chinese spy balloon. China says it's just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research. But the…