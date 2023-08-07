The National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C. has issued a tornado watch for parts of McDowell County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. tonight.

The watch is in effect for Eastern McDowell, the greater Burke, McDowell and Caldwell mountains, along with Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba and Rowan counties, according to the NWS.

Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. In addition to the tornado watch, some of these storms are likely to produce areas of damaging winds, the NWS said. Any storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent cloud- to- ground lightning.

Southwest winds of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph are expected. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the NWS said.

The storms are expect to clear by around 10 p.m. tonight and cloudy conditions will gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the internet for more information about the storm.

Tuesday will begin with patchy fog before 9 a.m. followed by mostly sunny skies with a high near 85 with winds at 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62 and a northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 87 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly after midnight, with a low around 66, the NWS said.

The chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will return Thursday after 9 a.m. with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. The chance of showers and storms will continue through 9 p.m., then changing to showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.