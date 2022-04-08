Meet Toph! Toph is a wild and playful girl. She is good with other dogs as she has played with... View on PetFinder
A child was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort on Tuesday morning.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council approved a list of 17 festivals and events in the downtown that will require the clo…
In the midst of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Buck Creek Country Store features all kinds of locally made crafts and products that would interest …
CHARLOTTE -- Martin Lee McGee, 32, of Morganton, N.C., was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison on Tuesday for transporting child pornogr…
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series about the early history of Marion. It is written by Chuck Abernathy, former coun…
A Nebo man is going to prison for 30 years for child pornography that showed abuse of an infant, federal authorities said on Thursday.
Several fire departments and emergency workers responded to a house fire in Clinchfield on Thursday night.
A man politely asked for all the money in a Marion convenience store’s cash register. He got it, but he didn’t get far with it, according to reports.
