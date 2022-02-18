The details

Who: Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center, with sponsorship from the AARP Mountain Region, NC

What: A 2022 online lecture series that explores key historical, cultural and ecological aspects of the Western North Carolina region, for those curious to learn more about the place they call home.

When: Lectures take place monthly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT, online via zoom.

Where: This is Home: WNC, Past and Present lectures take place online via zoom, and registrants receive a link to the event beforehand.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for museum members, and $15 for the general public. Some fees apply.

Each lecture will be recorded and will be made available to attendees after the event.

Scholarships are available for students, veterans, BIPOC, and seniors.

Online Registration: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/wncpast/ or call 828-669-9566 to learn more.