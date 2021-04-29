Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
Marion ranks No. 1 as the most popular hotspot in the United States for people looking to purchase a vacation home, according to a new online …
Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Daniel Hensley, 37, address listed as Spruce Pine, with possessio…
Juana Tobar Ortega, who has been living at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro since May 2017 to avoid being deported, has returned to her home in Asheboro, Siembra NC, an immigration advocacy group, said Tuesday.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged the following five suspects in a motor-vehicle-theft-related case:
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
Caldwell County deputies say a man shot his girlfriend and their 2-year-old son before turning the gun on himself late Friday night.
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in the car with her son on the night of the shooting.
A man who was shot when he broke into his grandfather's house last week has died, police say. His grandfather remains in the hospital from injuries sustained in the break-in.
A Marion man wanted on multiple drug offenses is now in custody. A local woman was also charged in connection with the investigation.
Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Conley Boggs, 39, address listed as Rockhouse Road in Marion, with …
