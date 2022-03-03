Surprising options on church-approved foods for Lent

Lent began on Ash Wednesday, March 2. For 40 days, Catholics will read scripture, give alms and “practice self-control” through fasting to prepare for the celebration of Easter, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops says. Catholics are encouraged to help those around them and sacrifice something that is hard to them.

One of the Lent traditions is also to abstain from meat on Fridays.

For the next six weeks, many local restaurants will promote fish-based meals on Fridays, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, as the demand spikes.

But what else can people eat during Lent?

While chickens and other birds, cows, sheep and pigs are all considered meat, “salt and freshwater species of fish, amphibians, reptiles, (cold-blooded animals) and shellfish are permitted,” according to the Holy Spirit Parish.

That means frogs, snails and alligators are all up for grabs.

Beaver was also added to the list in the 17th century. The Bishop of Quebec asked the church if it would be permitted to eat beaver on Fridays during Lent, Scientific American reported.