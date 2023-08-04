GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour's postseason.

Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes.

Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52. They are assured a place in the postseason, which is for the top 70.

Adam Scott doesn't have that luxury, and that made his opening 65 valuable. He is at No. 81 and needs a big finish to salvage his season. So does Justin Thomas at No. 78 — for the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup — and he could only manage a 70.

Henley was helped by avoiding the light but steady rain that fell most of the morning. Henley missed only two fairways and rode a hot putter, a good recipe for this course.

Two years ago, Henley had a three-shot lead going into the final round and still had control on the back nine when he made four bogeys over the last eight holes. It still bothers him.

"I think about it a lot," Henley said. "I was leading by three going in the final round a couple and was leading the tournament by a few going into No. 11 ... and didn't get it done," Henley said. "That's a good learning experience, and feel like I've gotten better as a player because of it."