 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State and local numbers

  • Updated
  • 0

Percentage of third-grade students proficient in reading: State -- 47%. McDowell -- 47.6%.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

6 reading-p1.jpg

NC has tried for a decade to improve reading skills. When will it see major progress?

North Carolina lawmakers want to know when they’ll see results in a decade-long effort that has fallen short of getting most students proficient in reading by the end of third grade. The state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since the Read To Achieve program became state law in 2012, with state education officials hoping a new literacy program will provide long-term gains. But for ...