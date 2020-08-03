Young lion: Lenoir 17-year-old claims McDowell Open championship

NEBO — The third time was definitely the charm for Noah Bumgarner, as the talented young golfer claimed the 2020 Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Championship on Sunday afternoon at Marion Lake Club.
Bumgarner, a Lenoir resident and West Caldwell High School standout, edged out a solid field of participants at this year’s event, which featured a total of 91 golfers from around the Foothills. The two-day annual event experienced an increase in numbers this year compared to previous championships.
With other golfing events in the surrounding area cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it made Marion Lake Club the destination for local golfers.
“As with a lot of things going on today there were some unknowns going into the tournament but we are very pleased with the turnout,” said Lake Club Pro Greg Parker. “Having 91 participants split into 12 flights, this weekend is the biggest turnout that I have been a part of hosting this.
“There was a lot of variety in this year’s field, a lot of the usual in-county participants but several from outside the county as well. Overall we are very pleased with the event.”
Bumgarner at 17 years old, won his first McDowell County Open Championship in his third try at the event. He was one of eight golfers who shot at or below par on the first day.
Shooting even par (70) on Saturday, Bumgarner was two strokes behind local participants Josh Davis and Brandon Godfrey. In Sunday’s final round, Bumgarner posted a four-under 66 to beat Morganton resident Colton Makowiec, who shot 68 after matching Bumgarner’s 70 on Saturday.
“I have been eager to contend in this event over the past three years for myself and for my grandfather who is a member at Marion Lake Club,” said Bumgarner. “So to be able to break through and win is definitely exciting.”
Bumgarner’s grandfather, Steve Short, shot a pair of 71s this weekend, winning the Super Seniors title for the second straight time, and was fifth overall in the field. That made for an excited family duo on Sunday.
“My grandfather has been a member here for a long time and this is where I first learned the game. I know he’s proud of me and for us both do well together is special no doubt,” added Bumgarner.
The rest of the top five included McDowell native Josh Davis and Lenoir’s Lexton Ford, another West Caldwell player, with a two-round score of 140. Brandon Godfrey was sixth overall and took the Seniors title for the third time overall and the second consecutive year with a 143.
Davis and Godfrey both were at 68 after the end of Saturday’s opening round but posted a 72 and 75 respectively on Sunday.
Former McDowell Lady Titans standout Tyler Price (153) captured the Ladies championship for the second time in the last three years with a 78 on Saturday followed up by a 75 on Sunday. Price’s win kept the title in the family. Either Price or her mother, Carrie Jackson, has won the last five opens.
