Win streak snapped: Watauga blanks Lady Titans for 63rd straight league victory

A three-match winning streak for the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team ended on Monday night in a three-game loss to the Watauga Lady Pioneers.

The setback also ends a run of three straight wins at home by the Lady Titans. Meanwhile, Watauga (8-1 overall, 8-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) extends its enormous league winning streak to 63 matches, an incredible run that originated back in the 2015 season.

McDowell (5-3) jumped out to a quick 3-0 league in the opening game but that was quickly reversed as the Lady Pioneers scored on 11 of the next 14 points of the match.

Watauga took the first game by a 25-19 score. Unfortunately, it didn’t get much easier as the visitors took the second game 25-18 and then a dominant 25-14 third game secured the sweep.

Jessica Cannon (18 digs, 2 aces) finished with 10 kills. Jada Cannon added eight kill,s and Emily Register had four kills and four blocks.

Katie Baker recorded 24 digs, Elaina Rampey recorded 12 digs. Lucy Hames (1 kill) finished with 16 assists and 10 digs.

Clementine Miller had six digs and Daisy Rice made five blocks and a kill.

McDowell will have one more match before the Christmas holiday, visiting Freedom on Monday.