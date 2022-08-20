Wild one: Titans edge Hilltoppers 39-36 in season opener

RUTHERFORDTON – On a night when neither offense had trouble scoring, it was a late defensive stand that made all the difference.

The McDowell Titans stopped the R-S Central Hilltoppers on fourth down near midfield when Jeremiah Ellis sacked Trey Shearer in the closing seconds to preserve a wild, 39-36 win in the opener Friday.

It was the third straight season-opening victory for the Titans, and it came in a frantic shootout that saw the lead change hands six times in the second half alone.

The Titans had taken the lead for good on quarterback Ricky Carr’s 1-yard run at the 3:31 mark. Central drove into McDowell territory on its ensuing drive before penalties forced the Hilltoppers into a fourth-and-15 and the Titans ended the melee.

“It was a hard-fought game, and we could have laid down at any time and that would have just been the end of the ballgame, and that’s true for both teams,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “You have to take your hats off to them, too. Neither team quit until the final fourth down. They fought – all of them. You don’t see that a lot any more. Usually one team will lay down, but both these teams stood in there like in a 15-round heavyweight fight.”

Hilltoppers head coach John Faircloth agreed.

“Everybody that bought a ticket to come to the Palace tonight got a good football game,” Faircloth said. “They got two hard-nosed teams and a bunch of tough kids that are well-coached. I hate that we came out on that side of it, but that’s the type of game that keeps you doing it for 10 more years. It gets your blood going.”

McDowell’s offensive performance was certainly exhilarating.

The Titans rolled up 495 yards, with 334 coming on the ground and 161 in the air. Sophomore running back Josh Ellis went for 159 yards on 18 carries, while senior Blake Boswell ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts. Carr was 10-of-14 passing for 127 yards and a score, and also ran for a pair of TDs. Jeremiah Ellis caught four passes for 96 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Job Marsh came in for one play when Carr was injured, and promptly hit Jeremiah Ellis with a 34-yard completion to convert a crucial fourth-and-5 that kept the game-winning drive alive in the closing moments.

A dominant performance by the Titans’ offensive line made it all possible.

“We’re young and we made some mistakes, but we rose to the occasion tonight and played our assignments,” said offensive line coach Darren Benfield. “We stuck to it, and right there at the end when it was fourth-and-5 and we needed that first down, I had two that were resting and they came back and said, 'Coach, we got this,' and they got the first down. I was very impressed with how we stepped up as a unit. I felt like we were spot-on with our run-blocking. We were really opening up some holes.”

McDowell moved the ball with ease throughout the game and held a 20-14 lead at the half. Boswell scored a pair of first-half TDs on runs of 1 and 9 yards, and Carr hit Marshall Lamb for a 13-yard score.

The lead lasted all of 14 seconds of the second half, long enough for Marcus McKinney to haul the kickoff back 79 yards to put Central in front 21-20.

The Titans surged ahead 26-21 on Boswell’s 3-yard run with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

Then, things got nuts.

Shearer took a quarterback draw 42 yards to put the Hilltoppers up 29-26 with 10:54 to play.

The Titans answered with a 4-yard score from Carr to make it 33-29 at the 7:40 mark.

Marcus Logan returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the McDowell 19, and Shearer scored from the 8 moments later for a 36-33 advantage with 5:58 to go.

But the Titans marched 74 yards on six plays to take the lead for good.

Marsh’s clutch, fourth-down completion to Jeremiah Ellis set the Titans up at the Hilltoppers’ 35. On the next play, Boswell broke free and rumbled 34 yards to the 1-yard line. Carr capped the drive with his 1-yard plunge that made it 39-36. The extra-point try was blocked, leaving Central a chance to tie with a field goal from kicker Max Lozano, who had narrowly missed a 37-yarder late in the second quarter.

But things never progressed that far.

“It took a lot of effort,” said Jeremiah Ellis, “with a bunch of our guys playing both sides of the ball and getting tired and winded. But we just wanted it more. We just had to push through, and we found that last little burst of energy to push through and win it.”

Brewer said the win left the Titans with plenty of things to work on in preparation for the home opener against Mitchell next Friday, but he was elated with the win.

“I told the guys, I’ll take an ugly victory every time,” said Brewer. “At the end of the game, what you want to come out of it with is the ‘W.’ We did a lot of stuff wrong, and there’s a lot we need to work on. There are a lot of things we need to get better on, but a ‘W’ is a ‘W,’ and we’ll take it.”

NOTES: Friday marked the first time in four years the Titans have had a pair of 100-yard rushers and a 100-yard passer in the same game. The last time was in a 40-36 loss to St. Stephens in 2018 when J.C. Olivo – now an MHS assistant – rushed for 144, and Adam Randolph ran for 100 and threw for 155…R-S Central fullback Malachi Coston ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, with first-half bursts of 62 and 65 yards, but Coston left the game after tweaking a nagging shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter and did not return…Three former Titans, Andrew Denton, Derrick Lytle and Dallas Myers, are members of the Hilltoppers coaching staff…Defensive end Dawson Bartlett registered a sack and was a force defensively throughout the game for the Titans…McDowell flashed a bit more big-play potential than at times last season, a point of emphasis over the summer. The Titans had six plays of 20 yards or more, including four for 30 or better…Next week’s opponent, the Mitchell Mountaineers, pounded Mountain 3A/4A Conference member Erwin 42-19 Friday. Mitchell lost in the 1A state championship game last year and has title aspirations again...Postgame, it appeared the Titans got through Friday without any serious injuries. Both Carr brothers, Ricky and Colby, were dinged up momentarily, but both soon returned to action…Josh Ellis had seven carries of 10 or more yards en route to his career high of 159 yards.