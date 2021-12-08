What's the appeal of pickleball?

What makes pickleball so special?
Old Fort resident Katherine Reese, who is heading up an effort to build outdoor courts for the sport at the Recreation Department’s Catawba River Road complex, said there are many reasons why it's a sport everyone should try.
“I am not a great player, but the game really gets a hold of you in many ways,” Reese said.
Reese currently plays pickleball at the Corpening YMCA Monday through Friday mornings, and loves the camaraderie the sport offers.
“The folks who get together to play pickleball at the Marion Y are a really welcoming group of individuals of varying skill levels,” she said. “People kindly offer tips of how to play better and congratulate the good shots, no matter who benefits from the shot.
“It’s competitive, but not cut-throat.”
According to pickleballportal.com, the sport began in 1965 near Seattle. Since then, it has evolved into an increasingly popular pastime. According to a study by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SIFA), pickleball is growing by leaps and bounds. In 2018, there were an estimated 3.1 million players in the U.S. By 2020, that number had grown to 4.2 million, a 21.3% increase, according to the website.
Reese said it doesn’t cost a lot of money to get started.
“It is an inexpensive sport,” she said. “One can buy a two-paddle and two-ball set for $20. Pickleball paddles and balls are of course available online, but are also on the shelf at Wal-Mart and Target in addition to sporting goods stores.”
Reese added the game is accessible for players of all ages. McDowell Titans tennis coach John Wells said children seem to be especially fond of pickleball, and NBC News recently reported on a 91-year-old tournament player. According to the SIFA report, 75% of core players are 55 or older.