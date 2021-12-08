What's the appeal of pickleball?

What makes pickleball so special?

Old Fort resident Katherine Reese, who is heading up an effort to build outdoor courts for the sport at the Recreation Department’s Catawba River Road complex, said there are many reasons why it's a sport everyone should try.

“I am not a great player, but the game really gets a hold of you in many ways,” Reese said.

Reese currently plays pickleball at the Corpening YMCA Monday through Friday mornings, and loves the camaraderie the sport offers.

“The folks who get together to play pickleball at the Marion Y are a really welcoming group of individuals of varying skill levels,” she said. “People kindly offer tips of how to play better and congratulate the good shots, no matter who benefits from the shot.

“It’s competitive, but not cut-throat.”