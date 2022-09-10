What a rush: Titans chew up yardage in 46-21 win over Avery

The McDowell Titans were without their leading rusher Friday night when they hosted the Avery Vikings, but it didn’t matter because absolutely everyone else stepped it up a notch.

The Titans (3-1) closed out the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 46-21 rout of the Vikings (0-4) at Titan Stadium. Senior running back Blake Boswell, out with a foot injury, was forced to watch from the sidelines, but his offensive teammates gave him quite a show.

McDowell rolled up 434 yards of offense, including a season-high 358 on the ground. The Titans never trailed, led 24-13 at halftime, and put the game away with a 15-0 third quarter.

Sophomore running back Josh Ellis was the focal point of the offense, running for 204 yards on 23 carries. It was the Titans’ first 200-yard rushing performance in seven years and represented a career high for Ellis, who also played extensively at safety on defense.

“We knew Boz was going to be gone the whole week, so I’ve been really trying to stay hydrated to play on offense since we’re missing Boz,” said Ellis. “I did have a sub on defense if I needed it. It feels good, but the games that really matter are the conference games.”

Bruising sophomore wing back Hayden Haynes added 66 yards and a score on seven carries to compliment Ellis’s performance. Quarterback Ricky Carr ran for 33 yards and a pair of scores, and went 7-of-10 passing for two more touchdowns. Senior Matthew Spivey caught four passes for 57 yards and a TD.

“It was a good team win,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer, who spent 11 years on the sidelines at Avery, his alma mater. “It was a good final warmup before we go into the conference. With both sides playing well, that’s kind of what you want to do, hoping you’re ready to roll by conference. This conference is tough. You’ve got to be ready to go.”

The Titans were certainly ready to go Friday. McDowell’s offensive line, sparked by the return of guard Colby Carr who missed last week’s game with an injury, was dominant on nearly every series. McDowell mixed in some sets with the quarterback under center to provide a different look from their usual shotgun formation, and it was effective.

Yardstick Avery McDowell First downs 18 28 Rushes-yds. 28-154 56-358 Passing 16-34-2-0 7-11-0-2 Passing yds. 161 76 Total yds. 315 434 Return yds. 137 39 Fumbles/lost 1/0 0/0 Penalties-yds. 6-35 1-5 Punts-avg. 1-40 2-47.5 Avery 07 06 00 08 – 21 McDowell 08 16 15 07 – 46 Individual stats: Rushing: Avery (Will Stanford 18-101-2TDs, Logan Gilliam 7-51-TD, Bently Boone 2-m2, Lukas Hughes 1-4) McDowell (Josh Ellis 23-204, Ricky Carr 8-33-2TDs, Hayden Haynes 7-66-TD, Hunter Pittman 6-18-TD, Devyn Cash 2-7, Job Marsh 2-25, Andrew Repasky 6-31, Team 2-m26) Passing: Avery (Stanford 16-34-2-0-161 yds.) McDowell (Carr 7-10-0-2-76 yds., Jo. Marsh 0-1) Receiving: Avery (Latrell Baker 5-53, Gilliam 2-m2, Landon Hughes 2-11, Lu. Hughes 4-71, Elijah Holtsclaw 3-28) McDowell (Matthew Spivey 4-57-TD, Jeremiah Ellis 1-15-TD, Jackson Marsh 1-4, Haynes 1-0) Interceptions: McDowell (Majesty Summey, Cash) Scoring summary First quarter M – Haynes 5 run, Carr 3 conv. pass from Ja. Marsh (5:16) A – Stanford 1 run, Caydn Pennell kick (3:04) Second quarter M – Carr 3 run, Jo. Ellis 3 conv. run (11:21) M – Je. Ellis 15 pass from Carr, Spivey 3 conv. pass from Jo. Ellis (6:20) A – Gilliam 23 run, kick failed (3:43) Third quarter M – Carr 1 run, Jo. Ellis 3 conv. run (6:20) M – Spivey 33 pass from Carr, Gunner Dietrich kick (:33) Fourth quarter M – Pittman 6 run, Dietrich kick (8:02) A – Stanford 8 run, Baker 3 conv. pass from Stanford (6:46)

“Ricky got hurt a little bit there in the first half, but he fought through it,” said MHS offensive coordinator Zack McCartha. “He’s a fighter. And up front, we just mashed them. Hayden Haynes ran the ball great, obviously Josh was really good. It was big for Hayden to take some of that load off. We added the under-set, with the true wing-T there, and I thought we could slip some traps in there. We were just extremely physical, and we played with an old-school type mentality.”

McDowell opened the scoring on its second drive, marching 52 yards in six plays. Haynes rumbled for 17 yards on the first play of the drive, and eventually capped it with a 5-yard touchdown run. Receiver Jackson Marsh hit a wide-open Ricky Carr in the end zone on a reverse pass for the first of four successful two-point conversions to make it 8-0 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.

Avery responded with a 1-yard run from quarterback Will Stanford (18 rushes, 101 yards, 2TDs, 16-of-34 passing, 161 yards, 2INTs).

But the Titans were just hitting their stride offensively. McDowell rolled 75 yards on the ensuing possession. Ellis had rushes of 20 and 21 yards, and Ricky Carr muscled in from the 3. Ellis carried on another reverse for the two-pointer to make it 16-7 with 11:21 to go in the half.

McDowell defensive back Majesty Summey picked off Stanford moments later, and the Titans went 45 yards for another score. Ricky Carr hit tight end Jeremiah Ellis in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard scoring play, and Josh Ellis completed a halfback pass to Spivey for two.

Avery got a 23-yard touchdown run from Logan Gilliam to get within 24-13 with 3:43 to go before halftime, but that was as close as the Vikings got.

The Titans took the second half kickoff and drove 75 yards to stretch the lead. Ricky Carr accounted for the final 24 yards of the drive on running plays, and scored from the 1 with 6:20 to go. Ellis ran for the conversion and it was 32-13 with 6:20 to go in the quarter.

The Titans held Avery on downs deep in McDowell territory on the ensuing possession, and then went 92 yards on just seven plays. Haynes’ 32-yard gain on first down set the Titans up near midfield, and Ricky Carr eventually found Spivey across the middle for a 33-yard strike. Gunner Dietrich’s extra point made it 39-13 after three quarters.

The Titans added one more score on freshman Hunter Pittman’s 6-yard run with 8:02 to play.

Avery scored an inconsequential TD late on an 8-yard run by Stanford.

McCartha said he was encouraged by the Titans’ execution on offense.

“We really want to do well in the conference,” said McCartha. “We’ve made great strides, and have become more versatile, which was our goal. I think we’ve just got to start over and find a way to go 1-0 in the league.”

The Titans will try and do that next Friday on the road at T.C. Roberson (7 p.m. kickoff).

NOTES: Devyn Cash also intercepted a pass for the Titans…McDowell got a pregame pep-talk via Skype from former Titan star and current Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.