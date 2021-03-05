West Middle School hammers Heritage in grid opener

The Foothills Conference began its spring football season this week and reigning champion West McDowell opened up with a 28-6 win against Heritage at Titan Stadium.

Running back Josh Ellis had a phenomenal start to the season in the backfield, scoring three touchdowns. Ellis broke a 53-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the game to put West in front 6-0.

Heritage tied the game on its following possession and kept the game even at the half. But the stalemate turned out to be short-lived. Ellis scored for a second time, this one a 47-yarder on the second play of the half.

And then, at the end of the third, Ellis scored a final time, escaping a bevy of tacklers and breaking the goal line from 35 yards out to make it 20-6.

The Spartans capped off the night with a fourth touchdown, this one a 26-yard scamper from Andrew Repasky.