West holds off East in middle school baseball showdown

The spring baseball season kicked off this week for local middle schools and the West McDowell Spartans held off crosstown rival East McDowell 6-4 Tuesday evening at Titan Field.

The Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a half-inning. Danny Brown led off with a double. Drue Rose (RBI) then laid down a sacrifice and Jacob Davis (RBI) drove in Brown to give East an early lead.

West countered with four runs in the bottom half of the first and then tacked on insurance runs in the second and third innings. Down by a 6-1 margin, the Trojans scored three times in the fifth but never got any closer the rest of the way.

Braden Gardin, Isaac Gilliand and Mason Brewer had two hits apiece for the Spartans in the victory. Gardin also reached on a walk and scored twice at the leadoff spot. Gilliand drove in one run. Kyson Rinnert (RBI, 2R) and Josh Ellis added a hit each. Rinnert also picked up the win on the mound.

Kaine Boone, Brady Wallace, Aiden Gallion and A.J. Mackey (double, 2RBI) added a hit apiece for East McDowell.