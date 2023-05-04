Foothills Marine Center’s Tuesday Night Trail got underway this week at Blackbear Access. Here’s a recap of the action from Tuesday’s opener for the 2023 season.

A total of 35 teams participated in the season debut on Tuesday, with the duo of Travis and Leo Watson taking first place, earning 100 points with a total weight of 14.10 pounds. The Watsons corralled a 4.13-pound largemouth bass, which was top among the field. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan was second on Tuesday night with a cumulative weight of 13.09 pounds, earning 97 points. One of the recorded weights was a 4.04 pound smallmouth.

The rest of the top five included Tom McCombs and Daryl Brown (13.05), Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters (12.10) and Brayden Padgett and Jason Padgett finished fifth at 12.09 pounds. The 10-pound mark was reached within everyone in the top 10 on Tuesday.

The Tuesday Night Trail uses a five-fish limit for each tournament, and each individual submission must carry a length of at least 14 inches.

Tuesday Night Trail is a 22-week series running from the first week of May through the month of September and ending with a grand championship in October. Skyline Marine’s Lake James Friday Night Tournament debuts tomorrow at Blackbear Access.