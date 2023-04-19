When the McDowell Titans and the T.C. Roberson Rams square off on the baseball diamond, there can be some animosity.

Tuesday night’s matchup was hotly contested, whether it be from the players, the coaches and even from some fans. In the end, the Rams came out on the better end of the scoreboard, holding off McDowell 6-3 at Titan Field.

T.C. Roberson (12-6, 7-0) remains perfect in Mountain Athletic Conference play but it took every ounce they had to remain that way as McDowell (9-6, 5-2) rode the back of senior starting pitcher Hunter Byerly. In his second return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for about a month, Byerly was locked in and gave the Titans a chance against a Rams team that had outscored conference teams by a 71-5 clip going in.

Tuesday’s contest was nowhere near as easy, but a four-run top of the sixth off Byerly was just enough to squeeze through.

Byerly finished with the loss going six innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits. He recorded five strikeouts and walked two. Byerly had four hit-by-pitches in the game, two of them coming in the decisive sixth.

With the Rams ahead 1-0 going into the sixth, infielder Nick Parham, who was up in the batter's box, was clipped by a pitch on the arm to begin the frame. Caden Davidson walked and Micah Simpson drove in Parham from second to increase the Roberson lead to 2-0.

Later in the frame, Nick Moses, with the bases loaded, was hit by a pitch as he also was standing up and along the inside line of the box. The play allowed another run to score making it 3-0 in favor of the Rams. Pitcher Jake Parham made it 4-0 on a slow groundout and Asher Ring’s sacrifice fly to right made it 5-0.

The two hit batters in the frame proved costly and it also caught the attention of the McDowell coaching staff. In between innings, the Titans offensively made some adjustments at the plate with their stances. Catcher Jacob Davis on a 2-0 count to lead off the half-inning was plunked by Parham on an inside pitch.

Roberson coach Eric Filipek came out to dispute to the home plate umpire whether Davis was properly in the batter's box. That quickly became a heated argument as McDowell head coach Alex Smith came to defend his player to both the umpiring crew and to Filipek. The end result was a verbal spat between the coaching staffs for several minutes that also fired up some spectators watching the game.

The Titans used this to their advantage by scoring three times off Parham to get back within two runs. Braden Beck was hit by a pitch and Eli Elliott walked to load the bases. Davis scored on a passed ball off Rams reliever Zeb Swangim. Zack Whitson drove in Beck making it 5-2 on a groundout. Isaac Gilliland then singled to right with two outs scoring Elliott to trim the Roberson lead to 5-3.

The Rams got out of the inning when Kyson Rinnert struck out looking. That turned things around for T.C. Roberson as they scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh off McDowell reliever Tryp Young.

Swangim struck out to begin the seventh. That was followed by a walk from Nate Parham and a single by Davidson, Parham scored from first on the play when right fielder Noah Higgins missed the cut-off man allowing Parham to advance.

That play turned out to be important as the Titans were able to get two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh off Swangim. Matthew Spivey on a lengthy at bat coaxed a walk. With two outs, Beck was hit by a pitch.

Elliott was also able to work a long at-bat off Swangim but the junior struck out on the eighth pitch of the at bat to end the game.

Some of the verbal discourse between the two teams continued after the last pitch as coaches from both sides got into additional conversation and the visiting Rams elected to not shake hands as would be normally customary after the contest.

Parham took the win, allowing three earned runs on one hit, striking out four and walking two.

Other than the Gilliland single in the sixth, a double by Higgins to lead off the fourth was the only other hit the Titans had on the night.

Both teams get to square off again Friday at Roberson but before that McDowell hosts Owen in a non-conference game Wednesday night.