Watauga, freshman guard too much for Lady Titans

Watauga High School freshman Kate Sears was quite impressive last month against the McDowell Lady Titans, scoring 22 points on her home floor.
Unfortunately for Titan Nation, she put on an even more incredible 27-point outing in Titan Gymnasium to propel the Lady Pioneers to a 47-28 win over McDowell on Wednesday night.
Sears, a 5-foot-9, left-handed point guard who is already garnering the interest of multiple NCAA Division I programs, nearly singlehandedly carried Watauga from an offensive standpoint. She accounted for 56 percent of the scoring.
Sophomore Charlotte Torgerson added 10 points and Brooke Scheffler’s added six points, all in the fourth quarter.
As great an outing as Sears had, McDowell (4-6) defensively played well in the first half and, in fact, carried the lead going into the halftime break.
Faith Laws drained a 3-pointer from the corner off a Kensly Stewart assist, giving the Lady Titans a 14-12 lead midway into the second quarter. That play was a part of a 15-6 run in the first half that gave McDowell its only lead of the game, which remained through the half, up 20-19.
After putting together a solid first half in taking care and moving the ball, the second half turned out to be the polar opposite.
Watauga opened up the third with three straight 3-pointers, two from Sears and a third from Torgerson, to quickly erase the first-half momentum the Lady Titans had.
Sears ended up with 11 points in the third quarter alone to turn the one-point deficit into an eight-point lead, 33-25 after three.
The offensive struggles continued during the last quarter as the Lady Pioneers were able to quickly get the lead into double figures, and the margin peaked as high as 20 points with 1:47 left before Watauga coach Laura Barry emptied her bench.
Laws finished with 11 points and was the only Lady Titan in double figures. Tayla Carson netted six points. Stewart (4 assists, 3 steals) and Peyton McPeters (2 assists, 2 rebounds) had three points each. Emma English finished with two points and Sage Young, along with Abby Wyatt, scored one point.
McDowell will finish out a challenging, three-game week on Friday against another quality team in the Enka Sugar Jets.