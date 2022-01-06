Watauga, freshman guard too much for Lady Titans

Watauga High School freshman Kate Sears was quite impressive last month against the McDowell Lady Titans, scoring 22 points on her home floor.

Unfortunately for Titan Nation, she put on an even more incredible 27-point outing in Titan Gymnasium to propel the Lady Pioneers to a 47-28 win over McDowell on Wednesday night.

Sears, a 5-foot-9, left-handed point guard who is already garnering the interest of multiple NCAA Division I programs, nearly singlehandedly carried Watauga from an offensive standpoint. She accounted for 56 percent of the scoring.

Sophomore Charlotte Torgerson added 10 points and Brooke Scheffler’s added six points, all in the fourth quarter.

As great an outing as Sears had, McDowell (4-6) defensively played well in the first half and, in fact, carried the lead going into the halftime break.

Faith Laws drained a 3-pointer from the corner off a Kensly Stewart assist, giving the Lady Titans a 14-12 lead midway into the second quarter. That play was a part of a 15-6 run in the first half that gave McDowell its only lead of the game, which remained through the half, up 20-19.