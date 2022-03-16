Warriors top Titans in conference opener

The McDowell Titans fell 6-2 to the Erwin Warriors Tuesday night in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.
McDowell (0-1 TMC, 3-2 overall) lost a 2-0, first-inning lead when Erwin (1-0, 5-0) scored three times in the bottom of the second. A solo run in the third and two more in the fourth gave Erwin some insurance.
The Titans collected just four hits against Warriors pitching, with only one of them coming after the first inning.
Chase Coley (1-for-4), Ethan Hensley (1-for-3, RBI), Michael Lewis (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Caleb Jimison (1-for-2) had a hit apiece.
Ty Smith (2-1) took the loss on the mound. Smith went five innings and allowed six runs, four of them earned, on six hit. He struck five, walked two and hit two. Jimison (2K, BB, HBP) worked a scoreless sixth. Erwin hit a pair of home runs off Smith.
Coley led off the game with a solid basehit to center and moved to second on Logan Duncan’s sacrifice bunt. Hensley followed with a sharp single to center that scored Coley. Lewis then delivered an RBI double to left that plated Hensley and gave the Titans a 2-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the second when two Erwin doubles, two walks and a McDowell error led to a three-run frame.
The Warriors’ Nick Schultz smacked a solo homer in the third, and Jaydon Dawkins hit a two-run shot in the fourth.
Dylan Davidson was solid on the mound for Erwin, allowing two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 12 Titans and walked two.
The Titans host Erwin Friday night.
McDowell 7, Erwin 0 (JV) – Two Titan pitchers combined to shut out the Warriors.
Kyson Rinnert got the win, working four innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight and walking no one. Braden Gardin gave up a hit in two innings of work, striking out three and walking none.
Eli Elliott (1-for-3), Jacob Davis (1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs), Alex Barnes (1-for-2, double, RBI), Isaac Gilliland (1-for-3, SB), Tryp Young (1-for-3, 2 SB, RBI) and Braden Gardin (1-for-3) had a hit apiece for the Titans.