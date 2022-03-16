Warriors top Titans in conference opener

The McDowell Titans fell 6-2 to the Erwin Warriors Tuesday night in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.

McDowell (0-1 TMC, 3-2 overall) lost a 2-0, first-inning lead when Erwin (1-0, 5-0) scored three times in the bottom of the second. A solo run in the third and two more in the fourth gave Erwin some insurance.

The Titans collected just four hits against Warriors pitching, with only one of them coming after the first inning.

Chase Coley (1-for-4), Ethan Hensley (1-for-3, RBI), Michael Lewis (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Caleb Jimison (1-for-2) had a hit apiece.

Ty Smith (2-1) took the loss on the mound. Smith went five innings and allowed six runs, four of them earned, on six hit. He struck five, walked two and hit two. Jimison (2K, BB, HBP) worked a scoreless sixth. Erwin hit a pair of home runs off Smith.

Coley led off the game with a solid basehit to center and moved to second on Logan Duncan’s sacrifice bunt. Hensley followed with a sharp single to center that scored Coley. Lewis then delivered an RBI double to left that plated Hensley and gave the Titans a 2-0 lead.