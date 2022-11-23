Warhorses stun Titans with buzzer-beater

Early season losses are not supposed to hurt this much.

The McDowell Titans (1-1) were stunned by the Owen Warhorses 63-62 in the home opener Tuesday. McDowell rallied from a big second-half deficit to take the lead with a minute to go, only to see the Warhorses come from behind and win on a layup at the buzzer. It was Owen’s first win ever over the Titans.

McDowell trailed by as many as 16 in the third quarter and was still down by 10 at 53-43 to start the final quarter before mounting a gutsy, methodical comeback.

The Titans tied it at 58-58 on a pair of free throws from Marshall Lamb with 1:46 to play. Moments later, Jeremiah Ellis was fouled on a strong post move and buried two foul shots to give McDowell a 60-58 edge with 1:18 left.

Point guard David Olivo then stole the inbounds pass under the basket, rebounded his own miss, and scored for a 62-58 advantage.

But nothing went right for the Titans after that point.

Owen guard Asante Martin cut the lead to 62-61 with a 3-pointer at the 45-second mark. Seconds later, the Titans turned the ball over and the Warhorses called timeout with 25 seconds to play.

Owen’s Eli Lewkovicz missed a 3-point shot on the ensuing possession, but the ball bounced out of bounds off the Titans during a scrum for the rebound underneath the basket.

The Warhorses inbounded with 7.2 seconds left, and McDowell lost track of forward Jaheem O’Hara, who slipped into the post and laid the ball in the basket as time expired.

It was a bitter ending to a determined Titan comeback in a game that was chippy and physical from the opening tip.

Owen hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and took a 23-16 lead after one. McDowell trailed 35-27 at the break.

But the Warhorses scored the first seven points of the second half and opened up a solid lead they held throughout the remainder of the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans forced nine Owen turnovers with their full-court press, and repeatedly got the ball inside to Ellis and fellow post player Rylan Parkins.

That combination allowed McDowell to steadily climb back into the game.

Ellis scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half. Parkins scored all but four of his 17 after the break and led the team with 11 rebounds. Olivo was a sparkplug with 13 points, seven boards, four assists and four steals.

Hunter Inabinett led Owen with 18 points. Lewkowicz added 17 and Martin 13 for the Warhorses.

The Titans embark on a three-game road swing next week, with games at R-S Central Tuesday, South Caldwell Wednesday and Owen again on Friday.

Owen (63) Alex Sanchez 1-4 2-2 5, Eli Lawkovicz 6-13 2-3 17, Asante Martin 4-6 1-4 13, Hunter Inabinett 7-15 0-0 18, Jaheem O’Hara 2-6 0-3 4, Jacob King 1-7 0-0 2, Caleb Mooney-Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Jaxon Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Aidan Warnock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 5-12 63.

McDowell (62) Kyson Rinnert 2-8 0-2 4, Jeremiah Ellis 7-11 5-6 19, Rylan Parkins 8-14 1-1 17, Marshall Lamb 0-5 2-2 2, David Olivo 4-11 4-8 13, Eli Elliott 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson Marsh 1-1 0-0 2, Sage Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Jaurice Ledbetter 0-1 1-2 1, Kaiden Compton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-60 13-21 62.

Owen 23 12 18 10 – 63

McDowell 16 11 16 19 – 62

Rebounds: Owen (29) McDowell (33) Rebound leaders: OHS (O’Hara 6) MHS (Parkins 11, Olivo 7) 3-point goals: OHS (11-30) MHS (1-8) OHS (Sanchez 1-4, Leukowicz, Inabinett 3-8, Martin 4-4, King 0-5, Mooney-Robinson 0-1) MHS (Olivo 1-3, Lamb, Rinnert 0-2, Elliott 0-1) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 4) MHS steals leaders: (Olivo, Elliott 4) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Elliott 1) Turnovers: OHS (15) MHS (8) Technical foul: OHS (Inabinett)