Vikings use barrage of 3s to shoot down Titans

NEWLAND — The three-ball once again was the nemesis of the McDowell Titans. This time, it turned out to be the inability of defending the long-range shot that cost the Titans in a 79-60 loss Tuesday night at Avery County High School.

The Vikings, who are off to an 8-2 start, lived on the perimeter on Tuesday night, making a whopping 14 shots from behind the arc. The Titans have not been immune to this kind of arsenal on the road this season. South Caldwell made the same number of 3s in a 76-70 win in Sawmills late last month.

Unfortunately McDowell was not able to overcome the barrage. Forward Mason Bailey’s 27-point outing for the Vikings helped offset a huge frontcourt advantage that McDowell had.

Avery held a brief lead through most of the first half. It grew to as much as eight points (38-30) at the half. It was in the last four or so minutes of the third quarter in which the game got away from McDowell.

Sophomore Rylan Parkins was on fire in the third, with six consecutive points, keeping the Titans within a 43-38 deficit. But from there, the Vikings pulled away with a 15-0 run, and to no surprise most if it came from the perimeter.

Senior Jack Crenshaw answered the flurry of points by Parkins with a three-ball to make it 46-38. Landon Ingram then added two free throws at the 3:50 mark. Then, back-to-back scores by Bailey and Cresnshaw suddenly blossomed the lead to 53-38 with about two minutes left in the third. Bailey capped the run with a corner 3 in the last minute of the third, pushing the lead out to 20-points for the first time and essentially putting the game away as the fourth quarter turned out to be a wash.

Parkins finished up with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks for McDowell (3-7) in the losing effort.

Eli Elliott added 12 points, including a pair of 3s. Jeremiah Ellis netted eight points. Jackson Marsh (2 assists), 2 rebounds) and Brayden Thompson scored four points each. Kyson Rinnert (6 rebounds) and Sage Wood finished with two points each. David Olivo did not score on Tuesday night, but finished with nine assists.

McDowell will get another shot at Avery County on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the first day of the McDowell Invitational Christmas Tournament (6:30 p.m. start).