Uncharted territory: Veteran Titans set to open pandemic-shortened hoops campaign

Most years, the McDowell Titans’ goals for the basketball season are the same: Improve steadily as a team throughout the season, peak at the right time, contend for a conference championship and win a lot of games.
This year, things are a little different.
“Our goals have changed from the past,” said head coach Brian Franklin, who, like every other coach on the planet, is dealing with the monumental disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The number one priority is to get through the season with our players and coaches healthy and safe. After that, we want to play the 13 games on our schedule. Then, further down the list than ever before, is to improve as a basketball team and win games.”
Make no mistake; the Titans are a veteran club that could end up winning plenty of games, provided they get to play them. But the viability of the season – set to begin Tuesday night at home against Hickory – is still very much in doubt.
“In the last couple of months, I have been asked many times, do I think there will be a season?” said Franklin. “Will we actually play games? Will we finish the season? Our players have asked those same questions. I told them on the first day of practice that all I knew for sure was we were going to get to practice that day. It’s like life. We need to make the most of that day and prepare ourselves to play. I told them we would take it day to day. Nothing will be like normal this season.”
That’s for sure. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has issued a laundry list of requirements. Players, coaches and officials must wear masks during games and socially distance wherever possible. There will be no opening tip this year; home teams will get the ball first with alternating possessions the rest of the way. Gyms will be limited to 25 people, not counting players, coaches and support personnel.
Then, there’s the truncated schedule. Teams are allowed only 14 games instead of the normal 24. Since there are seven teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, that left only two possible non-conference games. Finding opponents has been nearly impossible, but McDowell managed to line up a road game at private Asheville School Jan. 23.
But despite the difficulties, Franklin said the Titans have responded positively.
“Our team has been enthusiastic about the start of the season,” he said. “They have worked hard, and they are a great group of kids that get along as well as any I have coached. I think they will play the game and carry themselves in a way that will make our school and community proud. I only wish there could be more people there to actually watch them in person.”
Those who get to watch the Titans will see a number of familiar faces – including four starters – from last season’s squad, which finished 10-14 and advanced to the State 4A Playoffs for the 33rd time in the last 35 seasons. But the sub-.500 record is somewhat deceiving. McDowell showed flashes of excellence, but struggled to find consistency.
Senior forward Trent Lewis was anything but inconsistent, however. The 6-foot-3 Lewis was named to the all-conference team after leading the Titans in steals (1.3 spg) and blocked shots (20), and finishing second on the club in scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). Lewis shot 44.5% from the field and 29% on 3-pointers. All those numbers should improve this year as Lewis takes his place among the league’s top players.
Steady senior point guard Mikey Queen also returns to run the show. Queen, who was outstanding, if not spectacular, at times, averaged 8.2 points last season, and his play will be the primary catalyst for the Titans’ season, Franklin said.
Tireless senior wing Mason McPeters led the team in scoring last season at 11.8 points per game. McPeters is a slasher who is relentless on the offensive glass and possesses a big-time motor.
Senior guard Colby Effler (4.4 ppg) also returns to the starting lineup, although positive COVID tests within his family have kept him sidelined throughout much of the preseason. Effler gives McDowell another solid ballhandler and passer to complement Queen in the backcourt, and can also knock down the 3.
Last season’s fifth starter, junior forward Zavion Bianchini, transferred to a private school prior to the season.
Junior guard Jandon Robbins saw major minutes last year as a sophomore and established himself as the club’s top threat from beyond the arc. Robbins averaged 5.3 points per game and should have ample opportunity to score more this time around.
Tough senior guard Riley Moore, also a football standout, gives McDowell a shot of toughness and has an uncanny knack for getting the ball inside to post players.
Senior post Peyton Rose missed last season with an injury, but has been healthy so far. Rose is a rugged rebounder and defender.
That does it for varsity returners. The rest of the team is comprised of rising juniors off last year’s jayvee squad and one promising newcomer.
Junior forward Josh Smith has improved dramatically over the last three seasons and is poised to make a big impact on the varsity level. At 6-foot-3, Smith brings good size and a nifty mid-range game to the table. Mason Lamb, another former junior varsity stalwart known for his workmanlike approach, will also compete for important minutes in the backcourt. Junior guard Ethan Hensley, another JV product, can be an effective scorer and is solid in the open court.
Senior forward Max Ledford is an unknown quantity where McDowell basketball is concerned, but his play in local rec leagues and pickup games prompted others to urge him to try out. The 6-foot-4 Ledford is the team’s tallest player, and Franklin said the first-year performer should help the club mightily in the post.
Fortunately, the Titans do have plenty of experience on the floor, and that has helped immensely, Franklin said.
“Everything is chaotic, but the good thing is we have a lot of experienced players,” the 10th-year head coach said. “A lot of the kids played big minutes last year, and I hope that gives us an advantage over some people.
“We’ve not been able to play against any defense since March. That’s a big negative. We’ve had workouts, but we were still not in the kind of shape we need to be coming into the season. But it’s not like we’re the only ones – this is something everybody is going through.”
For now, with everyone’s season in a permanent state of flux, just being in the moment is enough.
“So much has been taken away from them,” said Franklin. “It’s big for them to come out and play and be with their friends; just being able to have something that feels a little normal to them.”
Note: Franklin will be assisted by longtime coaches Joe Cash and jayvee head coach Allen Tate.
McDowell High Basketball Schedule 2021
Date Opponent
Jan. 5 Hickory
Jan. 8 St. Stephens
Jan. 12 @Watauga
Jan. 15 @Alexander Central
Jan. 19 South Caldwell
Jan. 23 @Asheville School*
Jan. 26 @Freedom
Jan. 29 @Hickory
Feb. 2 @St. Stephens
Feb. 5 Watauga
Feb. 9 Alexander Central
Feb. 12 @South Caldwell
Feb. 19 Freedom
All games Northwestern 3A/4A Conference except *
Head coach Brian Franklin talks about the Titans:
3 - Mikey Queen, 5-10, Sr., G: “Mikey may be the most important player we have on the team this year. His play will be a huge determining factor in our success. He had a solid junior season starting at point guard which is the hardest position to make the transition to on the varsity level. He had several games last year where he looked like the best player on the court. Our team needs Mikey to be more aggressive in the open court and on penetration to the basket. Mikey will be our floor general, pushing the ball in transition and getting our team into correct offense to attack our opponents defense.”
5 - Colby Effler 5-7, Sr., G: “Returning starter from a year ago. Colby is a gamer. You look at him, watch him at practice, watch him in warm ups and during the game and there is nothing that stands out from his game. Then you look at the stats at the end of the night and he has contributed in almost every way and makes the plays that win games. He always shows up in the big games and makes timely shots from beyond the arc. He has missed two weeks of practice due to COVID-19 exposure and we cannot wait to get him back and into the rotation. He is a vocal leader of our team on the court, who just wants to win.”
10 - Jandon Robbins 5-10, Jr. G: “Best shooter on our team and a highly skilled player that understands the game. Has the skills to be a great basketball player. One of our best on-ball defenders when he is into the game mentally and playing inspired. Played starter’s minutes as a sophomore. We need Jandon to be one of our leaders in assists to be the best team we can be. I have high expectations for Jandon over the next two seasons. He must continue to learn how to play and not let his emotions take him out of games by things out of his control or nights when good shots don't fall.”
12 - Riley Moore, 6-0, Sr., G: “Great passer that plays a very unselfish game. The best we have on the team at feeding the post and getting the ball inside to post players in position to score. Has a very well-rounded game, meaning that he can help our team in a number of ways. Good shooter from the mid-range, rebounder from the wing, defender, and plays the game with the toughness that I would love to see from all of our players. Riley is a coach on the floor and a team leader.”
14 - Josh Smith, 6-3, Jr. F: “Josh is by far the most improved player from a year ago on the team, which is saying a lot because he had a great year for our junior varsity team as a sophomore. Once Josh has the confidence in his game that I have in him, he will be one of the best players in our conference. Long and athletic wing player. Has worked so hard in the offseason to improve his shooting from the perimeter and it has shown in the preseason. Has the ability to make the shots in all areas on the perimeter, and can get to the rim for strong finishes. Has the tools to be a great defender and rebounder from the wing position.”
22 - Mason Lamb, 6-0, Jr. G: “A gym rat. That's Mason Lamb. We always tell the kids that you cannot hide hard work. Mason has worked hard and it shows. Has improved his ballhandling and shooting from range in the offseason. I think once Mason settles in and adjusts to the transition to the varsity level that he is going to be a great player. He’s a kid that you love as a coach, always looking to get better. Will be counted on to give us scoring and ballhandling throughout the year.”
32 - Mason McPeters, 6-0, Sr., G: “Never takes a play off, plays harder than any player that we have had in a long time. Ultimate team guy that just wants to win. Starter as a Junior. Tremendous running the floor and finishing on the break, and getting to the paint in the half-court and creating shots for himself and others. Has the physical tools and the mindset to be one of our best defenders and rebounders. Player that you don't have to coach much because he is always playing hard, unselfish and smart basketball. Mason will have some huge games for us this season.”
34 - Max Ledford, 6-4, Sr., Post: “First-year player for McDowell that will contribute immediately as a senior. Max has great size, strength and athleticism for a post player. Has the ability to step out on the floor and make mid-range perimeter shots and take the ball to the basket against other post players. Already our best at defending the paint and blocking shots. Max has gotten better every day in practice, and will only continue to evolve as the season progresses. Outstanding young man that has fit in seamlessly with our team. I tell him about twice a week that I am mad at him for not being with us since he was a freshman, because of his upside and ability.”
35 - Ethan Hensley, 6-1, Jr., G: “Ethan is a strong athletic wing player that has a knack for getting to the paint and creating for others off the dribble. Made several great plays in the open court in our scrimmage versus Mitchell. Very good defender that always plays hard. Player that always tries to do what we ask and is extremely coachable. Type of kid that every good team seems to have, leads by example.”
40 - Peyton Rose, 6-3, Sr., Post: “Peyton has been one of the big pleasant surprises in the preseason. He is coming off a knee injury that kept him out of his junior year on the court so we were not sure what we could expect. Peyton gives us size and depth at the interior positions, where he has always been a very good screener and rebounder. But, he has shown the ability early to catch the ball deep and score and to score off offensive rebounds. I have been impressed with his maturity and work ethic early in our season.”
44 - Trent Lewis, 6-3, Sr. F: “Trent will be a three-year starter for us as a senior who really has all the intangibles. We are expecting big things from him coming off an all-conference junior season. Has the ability to step out on the floor and make perimeter shots but is also our best option at catching the ball in the paint with his back to the basket and making a move to score. Great at running the floor and making the right play at the four and five position. We need Trent to have a good mix of inside/out on offense and to dominate the boards every game. Great team leader and teammate.”