Uncharted territory: Veteran Titans set to open pandemic-shortened hoops campaign

10 - Jandon Robbins 5-10, Jr. G: “Best shooter on our team and a highly skilled player that understands the game. Has the skills to be a great basketball player. One of our best on-ball defenders when he is into the game mentally and playing inspired. Played starter’s minutes as a sophomore. We need Jandon to be one of our leaders in assists to be the best team we can be. I have high expectations for Jandon over the next two seasons. He must continue to learn how to play and not let his emotions take him out of games by things out of his control or nights when good shots don't fall.”

12 - Riley Moore, 6-0, Sr., G: “Great passer that plays a very unselfish game. The best we have on the team at feeding the post and getting the ball inside to post players in position to score. Has a very well-rounded game, meaning that he can help our team in a number of ways. Good shooter from the mid-range, rebounder from the wing, defender, and plays the game with the toughness that I would love to see from all of our players. Riley is a coach on the floor and a team leader.”