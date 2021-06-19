 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Titan vaulters make State 4A Championships
0 comments

Two Titan vaulters make State 4A Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Two Titan vaulters make State 4A Championships

McDowell Titans pole vaulters Seth Baird, left, and Cal Stevenson qualified for the State 4A Championships in their event next Friday at North Carolina A&T University. Stevenson placed third and Baird fourth at the West Regionals Friday afternoon.

 Submitted

McDowell Titans pole vaulters Cal Stevenson and Seth Baird placed third and fourth respectively in the West Regionals and qualified for the State 4A Championships.

Teammate Trevor Kettles narrowly missed joining them, placing fifth in the discus. The top four finishers in each meet advance to states.

The finals are set for Friday afternoon at Truist Stadium at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

Stevenson vaulted 12 feet, 6 inches and Baird was right behind him at 12 feet. Graham Gutknecht of South Meck leaped 14 feet to place first. Lake Norman’s Drew Evans placed second at 13 feet.

Kettles threw the discus 141 feet, 11 inches, placing fifth. North Meck’s Brayden Radhuber won the event with a throw of 173 feet.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics