Two Titan vaulters make State 4A Championships

McDowell Titans pole vaulters Cal Stevenson and Seth Baird placed third and fourth respectively in the West Regionals and qualified for the State 4A Championships.

Teammate Trevor Kettles narrowly missed joining them, placing fifth in the discus. The top four finishers in each meet advance to states.

The finals are set for Friday afternoon at Truist Stadium at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

Stevenson vaulted 12 feet, 6 inches and Baird was right behind him at 12 feet. Graham Gutknecht of South Meck leaped 14 feet to place first. Lake Norman’s Drew Evans placed second at 13 feet.

Kettles threw the discus 141 feet, 11 inches, placing fifth. North Meck’s Brayden Radhuber won the event with a throw of 173 feet.