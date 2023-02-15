A long season of hard work has paid off for two McDowell High wrestlers as they get ready to take the big stage at the 4A State Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Greensboro.

Titan sophomore Hayden Haynes and senior Bryson Stines will arrive on Thursday morning at the Greensboro Coliseum for their first appearances at states, but the journey each participant has taken is vastly different.

Haynes, after getting some experience last season as a freshmen, has had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Titans, going 37-8 and barreling his way through regular-season matches. He eventually won the Mountain Athletic Conference championship at 220 pounds.

Then last weekend, Haynes finished the West Regional runner-up, pinning three opponents before losing a 5-1 contest in the championship to Mooresville High senior Ray Watson.

The phenomenal 2022-23 campaign puts Haynes in a great position that even he didn’t see coming back in November.

“Coming into the season I had my own goals that I wanted to set as a sophomore and, for me, what I have accomplished to this point compared to those goals, those goals were definitely lower,” said Haynes. “To be here at this juncture is very exciting. I’m happy where I’m at as a wrestler and an athlete.”

This emergence as a sophomore has put Haynes on the map on the state level at this weight class. Going into the state championships, he feels the pressure of performing may not be there compared to what some upperclassmen may feel.

“Ideally, I would like to make a deep run. That would be an awesome experience to go deep at states," added Haynes. “Really where I see myself is that I’ve proved myself as an athlete this season so I feel like some pressure is off me and I can go in there this weekend and wrestle the way I want to wrestle.”

Haynes will begin his attempt at a state championship on Thursday, wrestling Panther Creek’s Jacob Williams in the round of 16. Williams placed third in the Mideast Regional last week. Should Haynes win the opener, a potential second-round match could be against the Midwest Regional Champion Sam Cowher from Cox Mill High School.

Haynes' teammate Bryson Stines has made an incredible journey over the past four seasons, going from someone who had to go up a weight due to others filling the 195-pound weight class to his first season in which he wrestled full time. And the results were as good as anyone could have asked for. Stines was runner-up at the conference level and placed fourth at the West Regionals, winning three matches before losing to Mooresville junior Brady Rabb in the third-place bout.

Stines, at this point in his career, appreciates the hard work that has to be put in to be successful in wrestling. He is appreciative of where it has taken him as a senior.

“Wrestling is such an amazing sport, and for any athlete regardless of the sport, it's an exciting time to make states,” said Stines. “But for me, wrestling is the hardest sport, so to get here is amazing.”

Stines, in his first three seasons at McDowell, performed some at 220 pounds and even a few matches as an undersized heavyweight due to depth that was already established at 195. So, this season turned out to be different as Stines worked against guys closer to his actual size.

“I had to switch up the way I had to wrestle when I moved this season to 195. It was definitely different, people were faster and more athletic,” added Stines. “And there’s different moves that you do because they are more athletic compared to heavyweights.”

Stines will be matched with Midwest Regional champion Tomas Brooker, who is 54-0 on the season. While Stines is the obvious underdog in this opening match, he is really for the opportunity of going up against one of the state’s best.

“I’m ready to wrestle. This is my first time doing this, but it's just another match. Being a senior, this is going to be the final thing I’m going to do. I’m just really looking forward to it.”

The event begins with the competitor registration and weigh-in Thursday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum. The 4A classification will have its first round completed by late in the day. First-round winners will participate in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. The three-day event concludes on Saturday, with championship matches in all 14 weight classes across the four different classifications across the state.

McDowell has had two wrestlers in school history win a state championship — the late Lynn Helms was state champion at 128 pounds back in 1977, and Tyler Radford was the top 220-pounder in the state back in 2012.

Correction: On Tuesday, we incorrectly identified a McDowell wrestler in a photo with Hayden Haynes at a match this season. Cole Barrier was the person in the photo sitting left of Haynes. We apologize for the error.