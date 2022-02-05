Turnovers hamper Lady Titans in loss to Cougars

One of the McDowell Lady Titans’ ongoing concerns this season has been ball-handling, especially in transition. One of the Asheville Cougars’ biggest strengths is their full-court, man-to-man defense.

That was the recipe for a 53-41 Asheville win Friday at Titan Gym that kept McDowell (5-12 overall, 0-7 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) winless in conference play. McDowell played at North Buncombe Saturday, but results were not available at press time.

The Cougars, one of the most physical teams the Lady Titans have encountered this season, forced McDowell into 30 turnovers, and eventually, all those extra possessions paid dividends.

Asheville (10-4, 4-4) built a 10-point lead by the end of the third period. However, McDowell fought back to within five in the final four minutes. But the Lady Titans didn’t score again after cutting the deficit to 46-41.

McDowell head coach Zack McCartha said his team tried to prepare for Asheville’s pressure defense, but couldn’t quite simulate the intensity in practice,