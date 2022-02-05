Turnovers hamper Lady Titans in loss to Cougars

One of the McDowell Lady Titans’ ongoing concerns this season has been ball-handling, especially in transition. One of the Asheville Cougars’ biggest strengths is their full-court, man-to-man defense.
That was the recipe for a 53-41 Asheville win Friday at Titan Gym that kept McDowell (5-12 overall, 0-7 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) winless in conference play. McDowell played at North Buncombe Saturday, but results were not available at press time.
The Cougars, one of the most physical teams the Lady Titans have encountered this season, forced McDowell into 30 turnovers, and eventually, all those extra possessions paid dividends.
Asheville (10-4, 4-4) built a 10-point lead by the end of the third period. However, McDowell fought back to within five in the final four minutes. But the Lady Titans didn’t score again after cutting the deficit to 46-41.
McDowell head coach Zack McCartha said his team tried to prepare for Asheville’s pressure defense, but couldn’t quite simulate the intensity in practice,
“We knew that coming in, and we tried to simulate it, and that’s one thing that’s tough for us to simulate because we don’t have the same type of team speed that they’ve got,” said McCartha. “We did all we could the last two days, putting six and seven people out there in full-court man to try and simulate it as best we could. But it’s still not the same.
“That being said, I thought our kids fought and kept fighting. It was so physical, and as rough as you could imagine out there, and they could have backed down at any point, but they just kept fighting, so I’m proud of them for that.”
The Lady Titans trailed by just two at 28-26 at the half. But the Cougars outscored McDowell 18-10 in the third quarter and entered the fourth up 46-36. McDowell didn’t quit, though.
Faith Laws buried a 3-pointer off a Sage Young assist to make it 46-39 at the 4:33 mark. McDowell got a stop on the other end, and post Emma England was fouled going to the basket. England missed both foul shots, but grabbed her own rebound and eventually scored off a Kensly Stewart assist to pull the Lady Titans within 46-41 with 4:05 to play.
But McDowell went scoreless the rest of the way.
Stewart went 3-for-4 on 3-pointers and had team-highs of 14 points and three assists. Laws (4 rebounds) added 10 points, but no one else scored in double figures for the Lady Titans. England tossed in eight and pulled a game-high 15 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.
Gracie Smith led Asheville with 17 points and seven boards. Aleysha Hill chipped in 15, and two other Cougars had eight apiece.
The physical nature of the game — along with a general permissiveness on the part of the officials where hand-checking was concerned — led to a contest that got chippy at times. England, Laws and McCartha all incurred technical fouls at various points in the game, and Jaelyn Jacoby picked up a tech for Asheville.
McDowell, which has struggled to put the ball in the basket all season, actually shot better (37%) than the Cougars (33%). The Lady Titans shot it particularly well from deep, going 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.
McDowell hosts Erwin next Tuesday.
Asheville (53) Hayziah Dillingham 4-6 0-1 8, Jaelyn Jacoby 0-9 1-2 1, Gracie Smith 5-10 4-4 17, Aleysha Hill 4-12 7-8 15, Kirsten Watt 3-12 1-2 8, Evie Bick 0-1 0-2 0, Alex Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Asia McAdams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-54 13-19 53.
McDowell (41) Peyton McPeters 0-7 0-0 0, Emma England 4-10 0-2 8, Tayla Carson 2-4 1-1 6, Faith Laws 4-10 0-0 10, Kensly Stewart 5-8 1-4 14, Abby McMahan 0-1 2-2 2, Sage Young 0-1 1-2 1, Abby Wyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Rhymer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 5-11.
McDowell 11 15 10 05 – 41
Asheville 10 18 18 07 – 53
Rebounds: AHS (26) MHS (34) Rebound leaders: AHS (Smith, Watt 7) MHS (England 15) 3-point goals: AHS (4-18) MHS (6-11) AHS (Dillingham 0-1, Jacoby 0-3, Smith 3-5, Hill 0-6, Watt 1-30 MHS (Stewart 3-4, Laws 2-6, Carson 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Stewart 3) MHS steals leaders: (Carson, McMahan 2) MHS blocked shot leaders: (England 1) Turnovers: AHS (12) MHS (30) Fouled out: MHS (England 2:42—fourth) Technical fouls: AHS (Jacoby) MHS (England, Laws, bench)
Box score
Asheville (53) Hayziah Dillingham 4-6 0-1 8, Jaelyn Jacoby 0-9 1-2 1, Gracie Smith 5-10 4-4 17, Aleysha Hill 4-12 7-8 15, Kirsten Watt 3-12 1-2 8, Evie Bick 0-1 0-2 0, Alex Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Asia McAdams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-54 13-19 53.
McDowell (41) Peyton McPeters 0-7 0-0 0, Emma England 4-10 0-2 8, Tayla Carson 2-4 1-1 6, Faith Laws 4-10 0-0 10, Kensly Stewart 5-8 1-4 14, Abby McMahan 0-1 2-2 2, Sage Young 0-1 1-2 1, Abby Wyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Rhymer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 5-11.
McDowell 11 15 10 05 – 41
Asheville 10 18 18 07 – 53
Rebounds: AHS (26) MHS (34) Rebound leaders: AHS (Smith, Watt 7) MHS (England 15) 3-point goals: AHS (4-18) MHS (6-11) AHS (Dillingham 0-1, Jacoby 0-3, Smith 3-5, Hill 0-6, Watt 1-30 MHS (Stewart 3-4, Laws 2-6, Carson 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Stewart 3) MHS steals leaders: (Carson, McMahan 2) MHS blocked shot leaders: (England 1) Turnovers: AHS (12) MHS (30) Fouled out: MHS (England 2:42—fourth) Technical fouls: AHS (Jacoby) MHS (England, Laws, bench)