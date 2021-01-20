Turning up the heat: Titans find their range, shoot down Spartans

This much has become apparent through the first third of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball season: Whoever gets hot on a given night can beat absolutely anybody else.
Tuesday, it was the McDowell Titans who brought the heat.
McDowell (3-2) bounced back from a loss at Alexander Central last Friday with a dominating 53-34 win over the South Caldwell Spartans (2-2 NWC, 2-3 overall) at Titan Gym.
The Titans used a 12-0 run that spanned the two halves to take command and outscored South Caldwell -- coming off a win last Friday over perennial conference favorite Freedom -- 32-18 after the break. The lead swelled to as many as 22 points in the late stages.
McDowell kept the Spartans off-balance with a variety of zone defenses, and had its most effective perimeter shooting night of the season, going 5-of-12 from deep.
Tireless senior forward Mason McPeters led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, with half those boards coming on the offensive end. Junior guard Jandon Robbins joined McPeters in double figures with 11 points, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range against South Caldwell’s zone. Point guard Mikey Queen added nine points and handed out three assists.
“I thought it was probably our most well-rounded effort,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “You always worry after a tough road loss like Friday when we couldn’t put the ball in the hole, that some of the guys’ confidence may be rattled, and you’re coming in against a good team that’s coming off a win over Freedom.”
But the Titans showed no ill effects from Friday’s loss.
McDowell never trailed after Robbins’ 3-pointer off a Colby Effler assist gave the Titans a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Spartans -- whose starters all played without masks due to medical exemptions -- got within 17-16 on two free throws from 6-foot-7 post Trey Ramsey (11 points, 10 rebounds).
But McPeters made a bucket in transition off an assist by Queen, and Josh Smith made a pair of free throws for a 21-16 halftime lead.
After the break, McPeters nailed a 3-pointer off an assist from Queen. Smith (6 points, 3 steals) made a steal and then scored on an offensive rebound for a 26-16 lead. Queen then popped a 3 from the corner off a Robbins assist, and it was 29-16 with 5:05 left in the third period.
South Caldwell never recovered, although the Spartans were within 33-25 after three. The Titans answered with a 14-2 run to surge ahead 47-27 and effectively seal the win. Robbins’ deep triple on the first possession of the fourth quarter pushed the lead back into double figures for good.
McDowell shot 42% from the field and held South Caldwell to 22% (11-49). The Spartans were an ice-cold 5-of-32 from deep, and hit only two perimeter shots after the first quarter. The Titans committed just 13 turnovers and forced South into 17 miscues, with nine of them coming on steals that, more often than not, gave McDowell a chance to get out in transition.
“I thought the difference tonight, and there were several of them, were, one, we played great defensively last Friday, and we carried that over into tonight,” said Franklin. “But what we did that was difference is we got out and ran and got some stuff in transition, and we made a few perimeter shots. Jandon stepped up and made some big shots, Mason made a big shot from the perimeter. If we can just make some perimeter shots, we can be pretty good, and we’ve got some guys who are capable of doing that.
“I thought Mason was outstanding, with how hard he played, fighting for rebounds and getting out in transition and finishing around the basket. Mikey was really good, looking to be aggressive. And then we had a ton of guys who pitched in. I thought Colby came in and finally started looking like his old self. Peyton Rose (4 points, 5 rebounds) was huge for us.”
McDowell was to have played at Asheville School on Saturday, but that game has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The Titans will be idle until next Tuesday when they travel to Morganton to round out the first half of the league schedule against Freedom, which lost to Alexander Central by 30 Tuesday night.
NOTES: McDowell’s varsity girls did not play Tuesday because the South Caldwell varsity girls -- who also have a number of medical mask exemptions -- are in quarantine. A makeup date for that game has not been announced. The Titans’ junior varsity boys’ team is also quarantined, and did not play Tuesday