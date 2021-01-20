Turning up the heat: Titans find their range, shoot down Spartans

“I thought the difference tonight, and there were several of them, were, one, we played great defensively last Friday, and we carried that over into tonight,” said Franklin. “But what we did that was difference is we got out and ran and got some stuff in transition, and we made a few perimeter shots. Jandon stepped up and made some big shots, Mason made a big shot from the perimeter. If we can just make some perimeter shots, we can be pretty good, and we’ve got some guys who are capable of doing that.

“I thought Mason was outstanding, with how hard he played, fighting for rebounds and getting out in transition and finishing around the basket. Mikey was really good, looking to be aggressive. And then we had a ton of guys who pitched in. I thought Colby came in and finally started looking like his old self. Peyton Rose (4 points, 5 rebounds) was huge for us.”

McDowell was to have played at Asheville School on Saturday, but that game has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The Titans will be idle until next Tuesday when they travel to Morganton to round out the first half of the league schedule against Freedom, which lost to Alexander Central by 30 Tuesday night.

NOTES: McDowell’s varsity girls did not play Tuesday because the South Caldwell varsity girls -- who also have a number of medical mask exemptions -- are in quarantine. A makeup date for that game has not been announced. The Titans’ junior varsity boys’ team is also quarantined, and did not play Tuesday