Trojans take the title: East McDowell tops Table Rock to clinch Foothills Conference crown

  • Updated
East McDowell Middle School's Ethan Chrisawn takes a handoff from quarterback Rae Garner during a win over West McDowell earlier in the season. East clinched the Foothills Conference regular-season championship with a win over Table Rock Wednesday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

It’s been a long time coming for the East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team, but now they can add a new description to their name: Conference Champions.

East McDowell held off a late rally to beat the Table Rock Falcons 20-12 Wednesday afternoon to clinch the 2022 Foothills Conference regular-season championship.

At 5-0 in league play and 6-0 overall, the Trojans clinched their first league championship in football since the mid-1990s. East McDowell is guaranteed the top seed in the conference tournament championship game Nov. 2 at Titan Stadium.

Wednesday’s gridiron battle came down to the fourth quarter as both squads were tied at 12-12 going into the frame.

Table Rock was marching downfield and was in Trojan territory when Ethan Chrisawn recovered a strip by East McDowell lineman Edward Cervantes with 4:30 to go.

After recovering the ball, East got a pair of huge pass plays, with Isael Trejo making 20- and 33-yard receptions from quarterback Rae Garner to get inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line. Garner punched it in from 3 yards out, and Chrisawn executed a conversion run to put the Trojans up for good with less than three minutes left.

Garner finished with 141 yards passing and a touchdown pass to Trejo (96 receiving yards).

East McDowell will host Heritage Middle School on Wednesday to conclude the regular season.

NOTE: Walter Johnson shut out West McDowell 22-0 Wednesday afternoon in conference play. The Spartans (2-2) will host Liberty on Wednesday and then travel to Table Rock on Oct. 26.

