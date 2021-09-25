Trojans run past Titans: McDowell suffers first loss of season

There has been no shortage of hype around the Chase Trojans this season. Friday night, they looked like a team that might well live up to every bit of it.

Chase (5-0) got a mammoth game from star running back Marqies McCombs and handed the McDowell Titans (3-1) their first loss of the season, a 47-14 setback that was close for a half.

The Titans, off to their best start since 2012, saw a four-game win streak that stretched back to last season broken in their final non-conference outing of the season.

McCombs was the biggest reason why. Running behind an offensive line packed with surprisingly mobile 300-pounders, the junior ran for 357 yards on 30 carries, with touchdown runs of 6, 31, 2, 51 and 58 yards.

McDowell kept the game within reach at halftime despite giving up a pick-6, and trailed just 20-14 at the break. But Chase’s size up front and the remarkable running of McCombs were too much to overcome.

The two clubs weren’t scheduled to play at the start of the season, but when East Rutherford – who had lost numerous transfer players to the Trojans – canceled its varsity season, both ended up with an open date. Afterward, Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said his team, though disappointed with the outcome, would bounce back quickly.