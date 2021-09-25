Trojans run past Titans: McDowell suffers first loss of season

There has been no shortage of hype around the Chase Trojans this season. Friday night, they looked like a team that might well live up to every bit of it.
Chase (5-0) got a mammoth game from star running back Marqies McCombs and handed the McDowell Titans (3-1) their first loss of the season, a 47-14 setback that was close for a half.
The Titans, off to their best start since 2012, saw a four-game win streak that stretched back to last season broken in their final non-conference outing of the season.
McCombs was the biggest reason why. Running behind an offensive line packed with surprisingly mobile 300-pounders, the junior ran for 357 yards on 30 carries, with touchdown runs of 6, 31, 2, 51 and 58 yards.
McDowell kept the game within reach at halftime despite giving up a pick-6, and trailed just 20-14 at the break. But Chase’s size up front and the remarkable running of McCombs were too much to overcome.
The two clubs weren’t scheduled to play at the start of the season, but when East Rutherford – who had lost numerous transfer players to the Trojans – canceled its varsity season, both ended up with an open date. Afterward, Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said his team, though disappointed with the outcome, would bounce back quickly.
“Any time you’re undefeated, that first one (loss) is tough,” said Brewer. “I mean, everybody wants to win them all. But one thing I have always been impressed with these boys since I’ve been here, is they come in on Monday and go to work, no matter what.
“They’re tough. They’re hard-core.”
Chase head coach Chris Cogdill said he was proud of the way his team performed in the early season marquee matchup between unbeaten squads.
“We talked this week about how we’re real proud of being 4-0, but McDowell is the best team we’ve played, and I really believe that,” said Cogdill. “Coach Brewer’s got a good club and they did a good job. I’m real proud of our kids. It was a tight ballgame at halftime. We hadn’t really stopped them and they hadn’t really stopped us. We challenged them at halftime to execute and I thought we did a great job of that in the second half and kind of took control of the game.”
Early on, it was anybody’s game.
McDowell had some offensive success out of the gates, taking the opening kickoff and driving 80 yards in 10 plays. Running back Blake Boswell ran for 59 yards on the march and capped it when he broke free from traffic near the line of scrimmage and sprinted 29 yards to pay dirt. Josh Ellis carried for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
But Chase answered quickly. McCombs ran for 17 and 27 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage, and eventually scored from the 6 to make it 8-6.
The Trojans took the lead for good a minute later when Taivon Derisma intercepted a Gabe Marsh pass and weaved his way through a broken field for a 60-yard touchdown return that put Chase ahead 13-8 after one quarter.
Another interception early in the second quarter set the Trojans up near midfield, and McCombs – who seemingly needed only a foot or so of space to break free – darted up the middle for a 31-yard TD run on fourth down to make it 20-8.
The Titans didn’t quit, though, and marched 55 yards on eight plays. Gabe Marsh’s 16-yard completion to Jackson Marsh was the big play, and Boswell bowled over from the 1 to get the Titans within 20-14 at the half.
But it was all Chase after that. The Trojans held a slim 171-159 edge in total yards at the break, but outgained McDowell 274-19 in the second half.
The Trojans got a 2-yard McCombs TD on the first possession of the third quarter. Later in the third, quarterback Damian Boykins (6-of-11 passing, 65 yards, TD) hooked up with Darin-Bryant Johnson on an 11-yard scoring play to make it 33-14 at the end of three.
In the fourth, McCombs broke loose for touchdowns of 51 and 58 yards against the exhausted Titans.
“They’re huge, they’re strong, and they can move,” said Brewer of the Trojans’ imposing offensive line. “And No. 6 is a special young man. He’s as good a back as we’ll face, I guarantee it; I don’t care what level you face. Barring injuries, I think they’ll have a heck of a run in the playoffs. They’ll be hard for people to handle.”
Hendersonville gets the next chance to try and handle the Trojans in a key Mountain Foothills 2A Conference tilt on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Titans begin The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play on Friday on the road at North Buncombe.
“If you win a big game, you’ve got a couple days to celebrate, you lose one, you’ve got a couple days to get over it,” said Brewer. “We’ve got to come in on Monday and we’ll talk a little bit about this and then we’ve got to get ready for North Buncombe.”
Boswell was held under 100 yards for the first time all season, finishing with 76 yards and a pair of scores on 16 attempts. Marsh was 10-of-17 for 62 yards and two picks. Jackson Marsh caught five passes for 28 yards.
Chase paid special attention to McDowell tight end Jeremiah Ellis, who has been Marsh’s top target all season, and he was limited to two catches for seven yards.
Chase McDowell
First downs 22 14
Rushes-yds. 35-380 33-111
Passing 6-11-0-1 10-17-2-0
Passing yds. 65 62
Total yds. 445 173
Return yds. 120 112
Fumbles/lost 2/1 2/0
Penalties-yds. 7-45 4-30
Punts-avg. 0-0 4-39.3
Chase 13 07 13 14 – 47
McDowell 08 06 00 00 – 14
Individual stats: Rushing: Chase (Marqies McCombs 30-357-5TDs, Damian Boykins 4-20, Anthony Smith 1-3) McDowell (Blake Boswell 16-76-3TDs, Kiyaun Selby 5-9, Josh Ellis 5-28, Gabe Marsh 5-m2, Rickey Carr 2-0) Passing: Chase: (Boykins 6-11-0-1-65 yds.) McDowell (Marsh 10-17-2-0-62 yds.) Receiving: Chase (Darin-Bryan Johnson 3-36-TD, Logan Houser 1-15, McCombs 1-9, Isaiah Dodd 1-5) McDowell (Jeremiah Ellis 2-7, Jeryah Cash 2-24, Jackson Marsh 5-28, Josh Ellis 1-3)
Scoring summary
First quarter
M – Boswell 29 run, Jo. Ellis 3 conv. run (6:25)
C – McCombs 6 run, conv. pass failed (3:40)
C – Taivon Derisma 60 interception return, Caleb Lawson kick (2:34)
Second quarter
C – McCombs 31 run, Lawson kick (5:37)
M – Boswell 1 run, conv. pass failed (1:15)
Third quarter
C – McCombs 2 run, kick failed (6:50)
C – Johnson 11 pass from Boykins, Lawson kick (:49)
Fourth quarter
C – McCombs 51 run, Lawson kick (10:52)
C – McCombs 58 run, Lawson kick (3:57)