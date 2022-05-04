 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trojans come up just short in Foothills title game

  • Updated
  • 0

The East McDowell Trojans baseball team had an opportunity to bring another championship to the school’s athletic department on Tuesday. However, a tough first inning in the Foothills Conference tournament championship game cost the Trojans in an 8-6 loss at Liberty.

The regular-season champion Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and were able to keep East McDowell at arm’s length. The Trojans immediately answered the first with a three-run second to get back within a run.

Liberty then scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead 8-5. East pushed across one more run in the top of the seventh but the rally stalled out from that point.

“This was a great group of athletes this year for our team. For our eighth graders, it was the only time as middle school kids that they got to play a normal season,” said head coach Jonathan Morgan.

“The conference, overall, was the toughest it has been in years. Every team was good. To come out second in the conference and tournament, we couldn’t be any prouder of our student-athletes.”

People are also reading…

East finished with an 8-4 league record during the regular season.

Danny Brown (2-for-4, 4RBIs) and A.J. Mackey (2-for-4) each had multi-hit outings. Kaine Boone (1-for-3, BB, RBI) and Zeb Street (1-for-3) had a hit each for the Trojans.

Hayden Shelton took the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs and seven hits in four innings pitched. Shelton recorded five strikeouts and walked a pair.

East McDowell 4, East Burke 3 (Monday)

In Monday’s semifinal, the Trojans walked off a 4-3 victory at home against East Burke Middle School.

East McDowell was ahead 3-0 going into the top of the seventh when East Burke tied the game.

With the game dead even going to the bottom of the seventh, third basemen Drue Rose started things off with a hard ground ball, reaching on an error.

A.J. Mackey singled to put runners at on the corners. Hayden Shelton was then intentionally walked to create a force at every base. However, Kaine Boone, one a two-strike pitch, nullified the Raiders’ approach with a walk-off hit, scoring Rose.

Mackey (3RBIs) finished off with three hits. Boone (RBI) and Rose added two hits each. Hayden Shelton, Levi Boone, Dominic Cardenas and Zeb Street had one hit apiece in the victory.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade. 

Browns agree with QB Dobbs, S Harrison on 1-year contracts

Browns agree with QB Dobbs, S Harrison on 1-year contracts

The Cleveland Browns added another quarterback as they try to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield. The team agreed to a one-year contract with backup QB Josh Dobbs, a deal that was tweeted by his agent and confirmed by a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Earlier, the Browns agreed to re-sign safety Ronnie Harrison to a on-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told AP. The Browns were in the market for another quarterback after Nick Mullens, who made one start for them last season, signed as a free agent with the Raiders. Mayfield is still on Cleveland's roster while the Browns try to find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick.

RB Giovani Bernard re-signs with Buccaneers for 1 year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back by re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract. The 30-year-old who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season. The signing announced Friday means three of the team’s top four running backs from a year ago will return. Bernard only had 58 yards rushing last season, but had a bigger impact in the passing game with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history