Trojans come up just short in Foothills title game

The East McDowell Trojans baseball team had an opportunity to bring another championship to the school’s athletic department on Tuesday. However, a tough first inning in the Foothills Conference tournament championship game cost the Trojans in an 8-6 loss at Liberty.

The regular-season champion Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and were able to keep East McDowell at arm’s length. The Trojans immediately answered the first with a three-run second to get back within a run.

Liberty then scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead 8-5. East pushed across one more run in the top of the seventh but the rally stalled out from that point.

“This was a great group of athletes this year for our team. For our eighth graders, it was the only time as middle school kids that they got to play a normal season,” said head coach Jonathan Morgan.

“The conference, overall, was the toughest it has been in years. Every team was good. To come out second in the conference and tournament, we couldn’t be any prouder of our student-athletes.”

East finished with an 8-4 league record during the regular season.

Danny Brown (2-for-4, 4RBIs) and A.J. Mackey (2-for-4) each had multi-hit outings. Kaine Boone (1-for-3, BB, RBI) and Zeb Street (1-for-3) had a hit each for the Trojans.

Hayden Shelton took the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs and seven hits in four innings pitched. Shelton recorded five strikeouts and walked a pair.

East McDowell 4, East Burke 3 (Monday)

In Monday’s semifinal, the Trojans walked off a 4-3 victory at home against East Burke Middle School.

East McDowell was ahead 3-0 going into the top of the seventh when East Burke tied the game.

With the game dead even going to the bottom of the seventh, third basemen Drue Rose started things off with a hard ground ball, reaching on an error.

A.J. Mackey singled to put runners at on the corners. Hayden Shelton was then intentionally walked to create a force at every base. However, Kaine Boone, one a two-strike pitch, nullified the Raiders’ approach with a walk-off hit, scoring Rose.

Mackey (3RBIs) finished off with three hits. Boone (RBI) and Rose added two hits each. Hayden Shelton, Levi Boone, Dominic Cardenas and Zeb Street had one hit apiece in the victory.