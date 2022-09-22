 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trojan horses: East McDowell Middle School impressive in win over West McDowell

  • Updated
  • 0
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp1.jpg

East McDowell Middle School's Jayden Whitesides nears the goal line as West McDowell's Lincoln Cole tries to bring him down during Wednesday's 36-6 East McDowell win at Titan Stadium.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The East McDowell Trojans defeated cross-town rivals West McDowell 36-6 Wednesday in the annual meeting between the county's two middle schools. Josh Davis captured these images of the action.

092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp2.jpg

East McDowell's Isael Trejo runs with the football while West's Makari Heart tries to tackle him.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp3.jpg

West McDowell's Cadence Anderson takes a handoff from Jacob Brown.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp4.jpg

East's Dae Garner, 2, leaps high to deflect a pass intended for West's Makari Heart.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp5.jpg

East's Ethan Chrisawn scores a touchdown.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp6.jpg

Trojan defenders Ethan Chrisawn, 9, and Edward Cervantes bring down West's Cadence Anderson near the line of scrimmage.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp7.jpg

East's Dae Garner, 2, tires to break free from the grasp of West's Jason Cruz, 44, and Zack Woody, 34.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp8.jpg

Dae Garner gets set to scoop up a West McDowell punt.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp9.jpg

East quarterback Rae Garner passes. Garner threw for a touchdown and ran for three scores in East's 36-6 win.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp10.jpg

Rae Garner runs for some of his 120 rushing yards.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp11.jpg

Kaine Boone makes sure he's not lined up offsides.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp12.jpg

The West McDowell cheerleaders.
092522-mmn-sports-e-w-fbp13.jpg

The East McDowell cheerleaders.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge is close to making home run history