The East McDowell Trojans defeated cross-town rivals West McDowell 36-6 Wednesday in the annual meeting between the county's two middle schools. Josh Davis captured these images of the action.
Trojan horses: East McDowell Middle School impressive in win over West McDowell
- Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHEVILLE – It was no big secret going into the game that the T.C. Roberson Rams were becoming a dangerous team offensively, running the footb…
It was not a wing and a prayer which led Appalachian State to a last-minute triumph on Saturday. True, it was a Hail Mary, but they had planned for it, and against Troy, it worked like they practiced it.
The West McDowell Junior Titans hosted the W.A. Young Wildcats last Saturday at Titan Stadium in McDowell County Youth Football League action.…
The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team opened Mountain 3A/4A Conference play on Thursday night with an exciting 26-20 victory at hom…
The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team recorded its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win on Tuesday night, sweeping the Erwin Lady Warriors 3-0.
A pair of McDowell County sports legends is among the newest class of inductees into the Western North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin.
The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans cross country team hosted its first meet of the season Tuesday, the Running of the Titans 5K.
The McDowell County Youth Football League kicked off its season with the McDowell Bowl on Saturday at Titan Stadium. East and West McDowell te…