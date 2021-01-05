Triumphant return: Lady Titans beat St. Stephens, clinch playoff spot in first game after long break

A lengthy three-week break came to an end for the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team on Monday, and even with some rust showing, McDowell came away with a four-game victory at St. Stephens.

The win clinched the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s lone 4A State Playoff berth for McDowell (6-3). The league’s other 4A squad, South Caldwell, has seven losses.

The Lady Titans’ last contest was on Dec. 14 at home against Watauga, thanks in part to the original schedule created around winter break. But adding a team COVID-19 quarantine at the end of the holiday turned it into a 20-day gap between Northwestern Conference matches.

Regardless of the circumstances, McDowell came through with a victory in its last road match of the regular season. A kill by Jada Cannon gave the Lady Titans a hard-earned, 26-24 win in the first set. St. Stephens then evened the match, taking the second by a 25-21 margin.

The Lady Indians could not make up any more ground in the match. McDowell pulled away with 25-20 margins in both games three and four to take the match.