Tough weekend: Lady Titans drop league games to South Caldwell, Alexander Central

The basketball gods provided a rude welcoming to the McDowell Lady Titans basketball team from quarantine over the weekend, as they lost a pair of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference games.
Friday night, McDowell returned to the floor for the first time since Jan. 30 and couldn’t overcome a late deficit, falling to South Caldwell 41-24 in a low-scoring affair down in Sawmills.
The Lady Titans scored five quick points in the first minute of play and at first glance appeared to have had no rust from the two-week layoff. However, that plus South Caldwell’s extremely measured pace of play, changed things in a hurry.
Only three more points combined were recorded in the first, all by the Lady Spartans. Another defensive struggled ensued in the second but with all of that McDowell took a one point lead of 12-11 into the break.
Things finally began to pick up offensively in the third quarter for both sides but unfortunately South took its first lead of the night and never trailed thanks in part to some second-chance opportunities.
Olivia Miller scored six of her game-high 14 points in the third along with forward Kaitlin Wynn (11 rebounds, 9 points) who scored all but two of her points in the third.
Miller’s half court steal and layup pumped the Lady Spartans lead up to 24-18 with 2:12 left in the quarter.
The lead remained at six through three periods and then an 11-3 spurt by South to begin the fourth helped the Lady Spartans pull away.
Madi Smith (13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) was one of just four Lady Titans to score on Friday night, finishing with 10 points.
Naliyah Boyce (7 rebounds) had seven points. Daisy Rice (3 rebounds) scored six points and Payton Koone chipped in one point.
McDowell, with limited scoring from the field, also struggled from the foul line, going 7-of-14.
Meanwhile, the Lady Spartans were a bit more efficient at the stripe, hitting 11-of-15. Kaylee Anderson netted seven points. Faith Curtis (5 rebounds) had six points. Kaitlyn Propst scored three points and Chloe Phillips had two points.
Alexander Central 58, McDowell 47 (Saturday)
Things did not fare much better for McDowell on Saturday afternoon as the Alexander Central Lady Cougars led wire to wire in a 58-47 win over the Lady Titans.
The problem wasn’t as much offensively this go-around as it was containing Alexander Central’s wings in the half-court set. Chesney Stikeleather scored 22 points, with nine of them coming in a second quarter that gave the Lady Cougars a little breathing room late in the first half.
Central was up 29-22 at the break and continued to push the ball in the second half, going up by as much as 17 points late in the frame before settling back with a 13-point advantage at 42-29 after three.
McDowell could not get any closer than an 11-point deficit the rest of the way.
Gracie Harrington added 14 points and freshman guard Krystin Herman chipped in 10 points to give The Lady Cougars three in double figures.
Alexander Central’s backcourt production helped offset frontline dominance that McDowell had on Saturday.
Naliyah Boyce compiled a 22-point, 17-rebound effort on the blocks, and Madi Smith added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Payton Koone (4 assists) tallied seven points, Katie Baker scored four points and Daisy Rice along with Faith Laws finished with two points each.
McDowell is now 3-5 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play going into the final week of the regular season. The Lady Titans trail South Caldwell, who is 5-5 in the league. McDowell will need to run the table in its last two contests and hope for some help to secure the league’s automatic bid in the State 4A Playoffs.
The Lady Titans host Watauga on Thursday (6 p.m.) followed by Freedom on Friday (6 p.m.) to wrap up the regular season.