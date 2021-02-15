Tough weekend: Lady Titans drop league games to South Caldwell, Alexander Central

The basketball gods provided a rude welcoming to the McDowell Lady Titans basketball team from quarantine over the weekend, as they lost a pair of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference games.

Friday night, McDowell returned to the floor for the first time since Jan. 30 and couldn’t overcome a late deficit, falling to South Caldwell 41-24 in a low-scoring affair down in Sawmills.

The Lady Titans scored five quick points in the first minute of play and at first glance appeared to have had no rust from the two-week layoff. However, that plus South Caldwell’s extremely measured pace of play, changed things in a hurry.

Only three more points combined were recorded in the first, all by the Lady Spartans. Another defensive struggled ensued in the second but with all of that McDowell took a one point lead of 12-11 into the break.

Things finally began to pick up offensively in the third quarter for both sides but unfortunately South took its first lead of the night and never trailed thanks in part to some second-chance opportunities.

Olivia Miller scored six of her game-high 14 points in the third along with forward Kaitlin Wynn (11 rebounds, 9 points) who scored all but two of her points in the third.