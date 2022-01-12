Tough trip: Titans drop 2 matches at Newton-Conover

The McDowell Titans wrestling team stepped outside The Mountain 3A/4A Conference on Tuesday and ran into some stiff competition.

The Titans (15-5 overall, 2-2 TMC) dropped a pair of non-conference matches to Bandys and Newton-Conover in Newton. McDowell hosts Erwin on Friday in the regular-season home finale, and then wraps up the league season at A.C. Reynolds next Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 45, McDowell 28: The Red Devils got four consecutive pins in the lower and middle weights, build a 36-9 lead, and the Titans never recovered.

The match began at 106 pounds, and the Titans’ Morgan Repasky pinned Brett Saesee. Rylan Patterson (113) was pinned by Isaiah Pittman, and the match was tied at 6-6.

The Titans forfeited at 120, but Luke Roberts (126) edged Phoenix Michaud 5-4 to pull McDowell within 12-9.

But Newton-Conover won the next four bouts. Mason Shook (132) pinned Joseph Thomas; Connor Shumate (138) pinned Josh Ellis; Ethan Clark (145) pinned Nicholas Brown; and Jason Brawley (152) pinned Hunter Kirby.