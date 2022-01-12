Tough trip: Titans drop 2 matches at Newton-Conover

The McDowell Titans wrestling team stepped outside The Mountain 3A/4A Conference on Tuesday and ran into some stiff competition.
The Titans (15-5 overall, 2-2 TMC) dropped a pair of non-conference matches to Bandys and Newton-Conover in Newton. McDowell hosts Erwin on Friday in the regular-season home finale, and then wraps up the league season at A.C. Reynolds next Tuesday.
Newton-Conover 45, McDowell 28: The Red Devils got four consecutive pins in the lower and middle weights, build a 36-9 lead, and the Titans never recovered.
The match began at 106 pounds, and the Titans’ Morgan Repasky pinned Brett Saesee. Rylan Patterson (113) was pinned by Isaiah Pittman, and the match was tied at 6-6.
The Titans forfeited at 120, but Luke Roberts (126) edged Phoenix Michaud 5-4 to pull McDowell within 12-9.
But Newton-Conover won the next four bouts. Mason Shook (132) pinned Joseph Thomas; Connor Shumate (138) pinned Josh Ellis; Ethan Clark (145) pinned Nicholas Brown; and Jason Brawley (152) pinned Hunter Kirby.
Josh Burnette (160) stopped the bleeding when he pinned Caiden Rowe, and Bruin Lytle (170) followed with a 13-0 major decision over Caleb Louchez.
McDowell’s Jayden Jones (182) was pinned by Jordan Henze. Jesse Barrier (195) won a 3-0 decision over the Red Devils’ Matthew Race. Collin Campbell (220) pinned Mykie Xiong. McDowell’s Bryson Stines (285) dropped a 5-0 decision to Joseph Lioret-Tutty in the final bout.
Bandys 54, McDowell 21: The Titans won only three bouts on the mat as the Trojans built a big early lead and never looked back.
Bandys scored victories in the first seven bouts to take a 38-0 lead. Will Nix (145) pinned Brown. Trey Ballew (152) won a 17-0 technical fall over Kirby. Caleb Moore (160) pinned Burnette. Ian Moore (170) pinned Lytle. Raydyn Brooks (182) pinned Jones. Zackory Evans (195) pinned Barrier. Austin Cline (220) closed out the Bandys run when he edged Campbell 8-6 in overtime.
Stines (285) broke the streak with a 7-2 decision over Andrew McCrary, and Bandys forfeited to Repasky (106). Patterson (113) then pinned Justin Krenson. Roberts (120) pinned Kage Hefner for the Titans’ final win of the match.
Josh Punch (126) fell by a 22-5 technical fall to the Trojans’ Joey Levix. Trey Story (132) pinned Thomas. Ellis (138) fell via 15-0 tech fall to Bryson Burkett.