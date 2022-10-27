Tough task: Titans face powerful Rockets after disappointing loss to Erwin last week

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.

In football, certain losses hurt more than others. What happened to the McDowell Titans last week redefines the word ‘painful.’

The Titans (5-4 overall, 2-3 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) lost an early 20-point lead against the Erwin Warriors, only to end up with a golden opportunity to put the game away and break a 35-35 tie with a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left to play.

But the Warriors blocked the kick and ran it back for a touchdown to stun the Titans 41-35.

The heart-breaking loss likely cost McDowell a chance at the State 4A Playoffs. McDowell entered last week ranked 34th among western 4A teams in RPI, and a victory over the Warriors might well have lifted the Titans into the top 32 and, consequently, the postseason.

McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer said it was as bitter a pill as he’s had to swallow in his long football career.

“What was so hard about it was there was a lot on the line,” said Brewer. “We had a chance to get to six wins, and that may not seem like a lot, but it would mean we were improving from last season.

“But what was the toughest was looking at your kids’ faces, who had laid it all on the line and played their butts off. I told them after the game that I was proud of them. If you play as hard as you can and leave it all out there, you can walk out with your heads up, and that’s what I told them. It hurt, but I was so proud of them.”

As devastating as last Friday was, the Titans have to let it go. That’s because one of the state’s best football teams visits Titan Stadium tonight in the regular-season finale (7 p.m. kickoff).

“Now, we have to turn around and play the Green Bay Packers,” said Brewer when summarizing tonight’s green-and-gold clad foe.

The A.C. Reynolds Rockets (8-1, 5-0) aren’t quite as good as the Packers – the Panthers, maybe – but they’re as complete a team as you’ll find in the high school ranks west of Charlotte.

The Rockets have already wrapped up at least a share of the conference championship, their 27th in the last 40 seasons, and will represent the league as its top-seeded 4A team in the playoffs regardless of tonight’s outcome. A win over McDowell and/or a loss by Asheville would give the Rockets the title outright.

Meanwhile, the Titans could jump back into the playoff picture if they can spring the upset.

“I told the kids, this is a game that, on paper, we can’t win,” said Brewer. “They’re better than us. But I told them we’re going to go out there and play the best we can. Every Saturday morning, you pick up the newspaper and look at the scores and you always say, ‘wow, how did that happen?’ Somebody always beats somebody they’re not supposed to beat. Why can’t that be us?”

It could be, but the Titans would likely have to play a virtually flawless game. The Rockets have dominated league play, outscoring their five conference opponents by a combined 208-20. And traditionally, they’ve been one of the worst matchups in history for the Titans. Reynolds leads the all-time series 20-3 and has taken 18 in a row from McDowell. Last season, the Rockets took advantage of seven Titan turnovers in a 60-0 blowout. The last three games between the two foes have seen Reynolds outscore the Titans 180-6.

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 5-0 8-1 Asheville (4A) 4-1 7-2 T.C. Roberson (4A) 4-2 6-3 McDowell (4A) 2-3 5-4 Erwin (3A) 2-3 4-5 Enka (3A) 1-4 3-5 North Buncombe (3A) 0-5 0-9 Friday, Oct. 21 Erwin 41, McDowell 35 A.C. Reynolds 28, T.C. Roberson 0 Asheville 49, North Buncombe 0 Enka 20, North Henderson 7 Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds at McDowell Asheville at Enka Erwin at North Buncombe T.C. Roberson at Franklin

This year’s version of the Rockets could be one of the most well-balanced in recent years. Reynolds combines an explosive offense with a defense that has pitched four shutouts. The Rockets average nearly 46 points per game while giving up fewer than 10.

Junior quarterback Hayden Craig (6-0, 160) is 80-for-108 passing for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. Sophomore running back Max Guest (5-10, 180) has rushed for 1,378 yards and 20 touchdowns on 177 attempts, an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

Guest has also been a top target for Craig in the passing game, making 17 receptions for 334 yards and four more scores. Sophomore receiver M.A. Skanes (5-10, 155) leads the team with 22 catches for 372 yards and six TDs. Junior JoJo Ikeme (5-7, 145) has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Asher Cunningham (6-2, 225) leads the way with 58 tackles to go with three tackles for losses, a sack and an interception. Senior nose guard Russell Barnett (6-3, 275) has made 36 tackles, including team-highs of 11 tackles for losses and six sacks.

Junior outside linebacker Brandon Guest (6-0, 210) has 47 stops, three for losses, and a sack. Senior safety DaShawn Stone (6-2, 168), a Duke signee, has 45 tackles and an interception.

The Titans counter with sophomore running back Josh Ellis, who has rolled up 1,412 yards and nine scores on 187 carries. Ellis is coming off a career-high, 280-yard night against Erwin, and now owns the top two rushing games by a sophomore (280, 271 yards vs. North Buncombe) in school history. Ellis is the first McDowell sophomore ever with a 1,000-yard season, and his 1,412 yards represent the fourth-best season total in school history.

MHS football stats McDowell Titan football stats 2022 McDowell;Opponents First downs;166;141 Rushes-yds.;391-2352;296-1680 Passing;50-93-2-9;72-138-7-11 Passing yds.;639;998 Total yds.;2987;2683 Fumbles/lost;15/8;9/3 Penalties-yds.;46-400;57-436 McDowell;51;76;60;63;250 Opponents;41;84;58;83;266 Individual stats Rushing Player;Att.;Yards ;Avg.;TD Josh Ellis;187;1412;7.6;9 Blake Boswell;57;504;8.8;6 Hayden Haynes;25;149;6.0;1 Ricky Carr ;49;111;2.3;7 Hunter Pittman;18;100;5.6;3 Dom Twitty;06;55;9.2;1 Andrew Repasky;06;31;5.2;0 Devyn Cash;03;11;3.7;0 Jackson Marsh;03;10;3.3;0 Job Marsh;18;10;0.5;0 Cade Helms;01;07;7.0;0 Jordan Barnette;01;04;4.0;0 Danny Brown;04 ;m19;0.0;0 Team;03;m36;0.0;0 Totals;391;2352;6.0;27 Passing Player;Com.;Att.;Yds.;INT;TD R. Carr;40;71;487;1;7 Job Marsh;09;21;136;1;2 Danny Brown;01;01;16;0;0 Totals;50;93;639;2;9 Receiving Player;Rec.;Yds.;TD Jeremiah Ellis;13;236;3 Ja. Marsh;12;156;2 Matthew Spivey;11;136;1 Jo. Ellis;04;47;2 Marshall Lamb;04;27;1 Haynes;05;21;0 Zachary Reese;01;16;0 Totals;50;639;9 Kickoff/punt returns Player;Ret. ;Yds.;Avg.;TD Jo. Ellis;12;199;16.5;0 Ja. Marsh;09;101 ;11.2;0 Cash;07;90;12.9;0 Boswell;03;45;15.0;0 Je. Ellis;03 ;30;10.0;0 Spivey;02;29;14.5;0 Majesty Summey;01;06 ;6.0;0 Kicking Player;XPA;XPM;FGM;FGA;Blk.;Long Gunner Dietrich;23;18;00;01;04;00 Punting Player;Punts.;Avg.;Long Dietrich;22;32.5;47 Scoring Player;TD;Rush;Rec.;Ret.;FG;XP;Pts. Jo. Ellis;11;09;02;00;00;04;70 R. Carr;07;07;00;00;00;02;44 Boswell;06;06;00;00;00;02;38 Je. Ellis;03;00;03;00;00;02;20 Pittman;03;03;00;00;00;00;18 Dietrich;00;00;00;00;00;18;18 Ja. Marsh;02;00;02;00;00;00;12 Spivey;01;00;01;00;00;02;08 Haynes;01;01;00;00;00;02;08 Lamb;01;00;01;00;00;00;06 Twitty;01;01;00;00;00;00;06 Totals;36;27;09;00;00;32;250* *-total includes one safety Defense Tackles Player;Solo;Asst.;Total Majesty Summey ;37;21;58 Jo. Ellis;41;16;57 Haynes;30;21;51 Dawson Bartlett;26;25;51 Pittman;32;17;49 Jonathan Hall;28;18;46 Cash;22;13;35 Colby Carr ;22;09 ;31 Boswell;18;08;26 Hayden Williams ;14;10 ;24 Jo. Marsh;08;08;16 Helms;09;07;16 Spivey;08;08;16 Wyatt Clark;10;04;14 Hogan Fortune;07;06;13 Lamb;07;03;10 Tackles for loss: C. Carr, Pittman, Boswell 3, Bartlett, Summey 2, Helms, Hall, Cash, Haynes, Jo. Ellis, Fortune, Clark 1 QB sacks: Bartlett, Williams 2, Je. Ellis, Summey, Pittman, Hogan Fortune, Hector Rodriguez, Pittman, Hall, Clark 1 Caused fumbles: Bartlett, Summey 1 Fumble recoveries: Lamb 2, Hall 1 Interceptions: Summey 4, Lamb, Cash, Jo. Ellis 1

Senior quarterback Ricky Carr (40-of-71, 487 yards, 7TDs, INT) returned from an ankle injury that cost him three games to start last week against Erwin, and should be ready to go tonight.

Carr’s favorite target may not be, however. Senior tight end Jeremiah Ellis (13 receptions, 236 yards, 3TDs) is listed as questionable, Brewer said. Ellis was slated to meet with doctors this morning. The sure-handed senior had an episode of weakness at halftime of last week’s game and did not play in the second half.

Defensively, senior defensive back Majesty Summey has turned in a campaign that should land him on the all-conference list for the second season in a row. Summey leads the Titans with 58 tackles and four interceptions, and also has two tackles for losses, a sack and a caused fumble to his credit.

Josh Ellis has been a standout on that side of the ball as well, with 57 tackles, one for loss, and an interception. Sophomore linebacker Hayden Haynes and senior defensive end Dawson Bartlett (2TFL, sack, caused fumble) are tied for third on the squad with 51 tackles apiece, and freshman linebacker Hunter Pittman (3TFL, sack) has 49 tackles.

"We're just going to go out there and have fun," said Brewer. "We've got nothing to lose, so we're just going to give it what we've got and do what we can."

Elsewhere in the league, Erwin visits North Buncombe, Asheville is at Enka, and T.C. Roberson steps outside the conference for a road game at Franklin.

The Titans will honor their seniors in a ceremony prior to the game.