Tough sledding: Lady Titans wrap up difficult week with four-point loss to Sugar Jets

A challenging, three-game week came to an end for the McDowell Lady Titans on Friday night with a four-point loss, 49-45 to the Enka Sugar Jets.
The loss concludes what has been a gauntlet of games this week against three of the best basketball teams in the western third of North Carolina. It all started on Tuesday in a 45-34 loss to North Buncombe. Then, just 24 hours later, the Lady Titans fell to Watauga by a 47-28 mark.
Friday’s loss, the fourth in a row for McDowell (4-7 overall, 0-3 TMC), was not decided until the final minute of play as Coach Zack McCartha’s team battled against an Enka squad that features a pair of potential Division I prospects in the lineup.
McDowell played from behind for most of the night, acquiring the lead just once, that being in the early stages of the fourth quarter. But down the stretch, the Sugar Jets were able to answer any challenge the Lady Titans put forth.
The end result, while not going into the winner’s column, is encouraging for the first year McDowell head coach.
“I feel like these girls gave us the kind of effort for a full 32 minutes that it takes to win, especially against a good team,” said McCartha. “I couldn’t be prouder of the girls and their mindset, especially it being the third game in a week.
“We’re not letting that part of things get to us. I couldn’t ask for more in that aspect. We’re getting better as a team, and I thought tonight we looked better offensively. There are a few things we did that we’ll clean up.”
After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, only scoring five points, McDowell got a lot more aggressive in the second half and it gave the team a chance going into the fourth quarter.
Down as much as eight in the third quarter, the Lady Titans pulled even at 32 after three periods. And 23 seconds into the fourth, Kensly Stewart’s drive and lay-in gave the team its only lead of the night at 34-32.
That was answered by a Hadleigh Dill 3-pointer that gave Enka the lead 35-34 with 7:11 left.
McDowell did tie the score one more time in the fourth but a 6-0 spurt by the Sugar Jets, starting under the four-minute mark, gave the visitors just enough working margin.
With it a three-point game in the final minute, the Lady Titans had one last opportunity to potentially force an overtime.
Tayla Carson missed on a drive to the basket with 28 seconds left on the clock. Emma England snatched the rebound on the opposite end and had a clear put-back attempt, but she missed and Dill grabbed the rebound, ending the comeback attempt.
“I told the girls at halftime that we got to let it fly,” said McCartha. “If your shots are open, take them. We’re going to live with it whether we hit them or not. I feel like we played a bit more freely in the second half.”
Tayla Carson led the team with 12 points. Faith Laws scored 11 points and England (7 rebounds) had nine points. Stewart (5 assists, 4 steals) netted six points. Peyton McPeters (6 rebounds) had five points and Abby Wyatt scored two points.
Bentlee Chockley led Enka with 22 points, 14 of them coming in the first half. Dill added 17 points with 13 of them coming in the second half.
McDowell will finish a six game home stand on Wednesday, hosting Mitchell in non-conference play. The Lady Titans return to league action Friday at Erwin.