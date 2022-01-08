Tough sledding: Lady Titans wrap up difficult week with four-point loss to Sugar Jets

“We’re not letting that part of things get to us. I couldn’t ask for more in that aspect. We’re getting better as a team, and I thought tonight we looked better offensively. There are a few things we did that we’ll clean up.”

After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, only scoring five points, McDowell got a lot more aggressive in the second half and it gave the team a chance going into the fourth quarter.

Down as much as eight in the third quarter, the Lady Titans pulled even at 32 after three periods. And 23 seconds into the fourth, Kensly Stewart’s drive and lay-in gave the team its only lead of the night at 34-32.

That was answered by a Hadleigh Dill 3-pointer that gave Enka the lead 35-34 with 7:11 left.

McDowell did tie the score one more time in the fourth but a 6-0 spurt by the Sugar Jets, starting under the four-minute mark, gave the visitors just enough working margin.

With it a three-point game in the final minute, the Lady Titans had one last opportunity to potentially force an overtime.