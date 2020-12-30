Tough sledding: Lady Titans dealing with COVID shutdown in preseason

If there is a single key word that you can use to talk about the McDowell Lady Titans in the early going of the 2020-21 season, it would be adversity.
It’s something that all teams face at some point in a season but for this year’s Lady Titan varsity basketball team, it’s a battle that is coming from many different directions.
First and foremost, McDowell will be entering into a new season on Tuesday night at home against Hickory on the heels of a week-long shutdown thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus. With limited practice time, head coach Jennifer Kinninger has been looking for the right pieces to step in and take on significant roles this season.
Then, there are the losses from last season’s 12-13 team which advanced to the State 4A Playoffs for the 36th consecutive season.
Departed is 2020 All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection Makenna Parkins, a three-year varsity player who carried a big part of the offensive production, scoring a team high 12.5 points per game.
Parkins, along with guards Leila Bragg and Alana Torres (4.9 ppg) had the ball in their hands a large part of the time as either distributors or scorers offensively. Those are some important areas that will need to be filled this season.
Even with those departures, Kinninger has three returning starters and a couple more seniors available that will be there to provide leadership this season.
“One thing I have seen to this point is our upperclassmen stepping in and taking on a leadership role,” said the 10th-year head coach. “It’s something as a coach that you always want to see; the experienced varsity players on the roster being vocal and showing our younger players in practice how we do things. We have four seniors that played with us last year and they’ll be looked upon to do good things for us.”
Senior post Naliyah Boyce will be one of the four upperclassmen looked up to carry a big load offensively. Boyce, who was the team’s second leading scorer a year ago at 12.6 points per game, continues to show improvement in her low post game. The one difference for Boyce as a senior may center around how teams will defend her this year.
“Naliyah did a lot of good things for us last season,” said Kinninger. “She has grown as a player over the past couple years. This season is going to be a little bit different for her on the block. In the past, teams have not keyed in on her because of the presence of others in the frontcourt, but this year, the expectation is for teams to focus more on stopping her in the paint. That’s a challenge that I thing Naliyah is up for. Another thing that will be different is the rapport between her and the guards that will be getting the ball to her. There will be some new faces in that role.”
Wing players Daisy Rice and Madi Smith will hopefully plug into those spots this season to get the ball where it’s needed. Rice and Smith averaged just under six points a game apiece a year ago, but this season the duo will be looked upon to increase the scoring production while continuing what they have been doing in other areas on the floor.
“Daisy has been our best defender,” said Kinninger. “She’s super quick, but we are going to need her to score the basketball more this year. She can run the floor well and she has worked on her shot and the ability to drive and be aggressive toward the basket. On the flipside of that you have Madi, who has been our workhorse, and she does a little bit of everything. She plays defense and rebounds and is a vocal player. She did a lot of the grunt work for us last year but this season we will need for her to score a bit more and she may have to play at positions two through five on the floor at different times.”
With Boyce, Rice and Smith locked in at three of the starting spots, the other two positions on the floor are still up for grabs.
Seniors Payton Koone and Katie Baker have a chance to slide into those spots early on. Koone came off the bench, playing sparingly in 16 games while Baker didn’t play last season due to a medical issue that was discovered last fall that. Baker is good to go and could see minutes early on at a guard position.
Sophomores Faith Laws and Peyton McPeters will see minutes this season on the varsity team. Kinninger has been pleased with the efforts of both underclassmen so far in practice.
“Both Faith and Peyton have potential,” said Kinninger. “Faith is a solid shooter from the perimeter and Peyton is one that’s aggressive at driving to the basket and trying to draw contact, she’s one of more aggressive at that we have had in a while. These two have the potential of getting significant minutes.”
Freshman Tayla Carson will provide depth in the backcourt for McDowell this season. Carson has been sidelined by an injury in the preseason.
There isn’t a ton of experience in the frontcourt once you get past Boyce and the starters.
Sophomore Abby McMahan will be a likely first option off the bench along with junior Aubrey Harris and freshman Brooklyn Thompson providing depth. Harris is the lone junior on the varsity roster.
The last player on the varsity is Maribel Kunzel, a German exchange student. Kunzel is learning a lot about the game while visiting McDowell and she could provide depth at the post.
Replacing the production of Parkins isn’t the only bit of adversity that Coach Kinninger’s team is currently facing, the Lady Titans and all high school teams in the state are fighting the adversity of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impacts include the overlapping schedules between the current volleyball season and basketball, which have resulted in limiting the availability of some players. There is also the compacted, 13-game schedule with all but one contest being inside the Northwestern 3A/4A.
“It’s been a strange start to the season, which is something we all knew would be the case coming in,” said Kinninger. “Because of either quarantine, or injuries or kids playing other sports, there have been days in which I’ve had only four or five kids for a practice. Having most of the kids together at once has been at a premium and I cannot think of a time yet in which the entire roster was on the floor. But with everything that’s going on around us, the kids are excited just to be here and have the opportunity to play and that’s something that honestly we didn’t know for sure was going to happen until the week before practices started. Everyone is happy to be here.”
Kinninger has added a new member to her coaching staff; 2016 McDowell graduate Cheyenne Matson is back in the program and will be a varsity assistant this season. Matson played four seasons at Erskine College and returned to the area last summer. Turner Kincaid is entering his third season as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant.
McDowell High Basketball Schedule 2021
Date Opponent
Jan. 5 Hickory
Jan. 8 St. Stephens
Jan. 12 @Watauga
Jan. 15 @Alexander Central
Jan. 19 South Caldwell
Jan. 23 @Asheville School*
Jan. 26 @Freedom
Jan. 29 @Hickory
Feb. 2 @St. Stephens
Feb. 5 Watauga
Feb. 9 Alexander Central
Feb. 12 @South Caldwell
Feb. 19 Freedom
All games Northwestern 3A/4A Conference except *
Lady Titans head coach Jennifer Kinninger talks about the Lady Titans:
10 - Payton Koone, Jr., G: “Payton has improved her game and will see a lot of minutes for us at the guard position. She is a great leader, encourages her teammates, and pushes herself every day. She will help us with her ability to shoot and also her ability to feed the post. We will count a lot on Payton this year as a senior leader.”
21 - Faith Laws, Soph., G: “Faith is coming up from the JV team where she was a good leader. She has worked very hard in practice and is learning and growing every day. She has a great shot and will provide depth at the guard position.”
24 - Tayla Carson, Fr., G: “Tayla is a freshman and has been injured for the start of the season so far. We are looking forward to her coming in and helping us from the guard position with her ballhandling skills and her ability to shoot. Tayla loves the game and brings a lot of energy to the floor. She will provide depth at the guard position.”
25 - Daisy Rice, Sr., F: “Daisy is coming off a great junior year and I can’t wait to see what she does this year. She has gained confidence in her scoring abilities and is our best defender. She is very versatile because she can score outside, attack the basket, and score under the basket. She is a great leader on the floor and pushes her teammates to be better each practice. She will cause mismatches for us because of her different skill sets being able to play guard or post. We will be counting a lot on Daisy this year as a leader.”
30 - Madi Smith, Sr., F: “Madi is going to be our workhorse this season. She will be playing all positions except maybe point. She is always willing to do whatever is best for our team. She has tremendous work ethic and has a positive energy that everyone feeds off. She is a great rebounder, even undersized, and has a high basketball IQ. Madi sees the floor well and knows how to move without the ball. Madi will be a big leader for our team this year.”
32 - Peyton McPeters, Soph., G: “Peyton is coming to us from the JV team, and we are expecting big things from her. She brings length to the guard spot as well as the ability to attack the basket. She has a great attitude and works very hard, and we will be asking her to play guard and post so her ability to be flexible is very important. She also can shoot very well from the outside and that gives us an advantage depending on who guards her. We are looking forward to what she brings to our team.”
34 - Aubrey Harris, Jr., F: “Aubrey is coming from the JV team and will be playing in the post for us. Aubrey is tough and plays hard. She is a good rebounder and is smart with the basketball. She will provide depth for us at the post position.”
40 - Brooklyn Thompson, Fr., F: “Brooklyn is a freshman so she is learning so much every day. She has a great attitude with a lot of positivity and isn’t afraid to work hard. She brings a level of toughness that pushes people around her. I am excited to see her grow this season. She will provide depth at the post position.”
42 - Abby McMahan, Soph., F: “Abby is coming to us from the JV team but played a couple of games with us last year. She is very tough and strong and will be a huge help defensively for us in the post. She is always willing to work hard and learn. She does some good things with her back to the basket and isn’t afraid to battle in the paint. She will provide depth for us in the post.”
44 - Katie Baker, Sr., G: “We are excited to have Katie back this year. She will be one of our best ballhandlers and will see time as the point guard and shooting guard. She does a great job of creating space and knowing when to attack or when to distribute the ball. She has great energy and the girls feed off of her. She has a great work ethic and a toughness that sparks the whole team. We will count a lot on Katie this year.”
50 - Naliyah Boyce, Sr., C: “Naliyah had a great year for us last year. We will be counting on her in many ways. She is a great leader for us and she has a great attitude. Inside, she is a force to reckon with because she is strong, aggressive, and can use both hands. She has a great shot especially around 15 feet which allows her to step away from the basket to score. She is tough defensively and protects the paint for us which allows others to be more aggressive. She is one of our best passers and an excellent rebounder as well. We will be counting on Naliyah for a lot this season.”
52 - Maribel Kunzel, Sr., F: “Maribel is an exchange student from Germany who is learning about the game of basketball. The girls love her and she will bring a lot of energy and positivity to our team. She is very athletic and tall which will push the players around her. She will provide depth at the post position.”