Tough sledding: Lady Titans dealing with COVID shutdown in preseason

“One thing I have seen to this point is our upperclassmen stepping in and taking on a leadership role,” said the 10th-year head coach. “It’s something as a coach that you always want to see; the experienced varsity players on the roster being vocal and showing our younger players in practice how we do things. We have four seniors that played with us last year and they’ll be looked upon to do good things for us.”

Senior post Naliyah Boyce will be one of the four upperclassmen looked up to carry a big load offensively. Boyce, who was the team’s second leading scorer a year ago at 12.6 points per game, continues to show improvement in her low post game. The one difference for Boyce as a senior may center around how teams will defend her this year.

“Naliyah did a lot of good things for us last season,” said Kinninger. “She has grown as a player over the past couple years. This season is going to be a little bit different for her on the block. In the past, teams have not keyed in on her because of the presence of others in the frontcourt, but this year, the expectation is for teams to focus more on stopping her in the paint. That’s a challenge that I thing Naliyah is up for. Another thing that will be different is the rapport between her and the guards that will be getting the ball to her. There will be some new faces in that role.”